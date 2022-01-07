Salute To Heathcare WorkersHealthcare workers at Advocate Christ Medical Center were cheered on by community members.

1 hour ago

Chicago Weather: Slight Warm Up For The WeekendBitter cold conditions continue. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m.

1 hour ago

Bears Hold Food Pantry For Low Income Families In Humboldt ParkThe team hosting another neighborhood pantry Friday along with the Salvation Army and Greater Chicago Food Depository.

2 hours ago

Remembering Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, Bradley Police Officer Killed In The Line Of DutyHundreds of people turned out Friday morning to show their support and love for the family of fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic at her funeral. CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports.

2 hours ago

People Brave Cold Weather As Wind Chills Provide Sub Zero TempsSometimes you just have to be outside no matter how bitter the temperatures are. Some are out braving the brutal temperatures.

2 hours ago

2's Got Your Ticket: 'Oklahoma!' At CIBC TheatreIt's a new twist on an American musical classic, and it's about to open in Chicago. CBS 2 entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole takes a look at a contemporary and intimate take on "Oklahoma!" at CIBC Theatre.

2 hours ago

Salute To Healthcare Workers Rally Kicks Off At Advocate Christ Medical CenterCBS 2's Mary Kay Kleist talked with healthcare workers and community members who are supporting 2,100 workers arriving for or leaving hospital shifts.

6 hours ago

In Hot Market, Some Home Buyers Are Being Pressured To Purchase Without Professional Inspections -- And They're Getting BurnedA hot real estate market is burning buyers, and some are skipping professional home inspections - with the goal of closing quick to avoid being outbid.

7 hours ago

Illinois State Museum Prepares Exhibit For Centennial Of Historic Route 66, And Wants Your ContributionsHistoric Route 66, which of course had one of its terminal points in Chicago, turns 100 in a few years. And an Illinois museum needs your help to celebrate the milestone.

7 hours ago

Wind Chill Advisory In Effect Friday MorningCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

7 hours ago

Valet Drivers, Businesses On Near West Side On Alert After String Of Armed CarjackingsChicago police said in one incident, an offender held a gun against a valet driver's stomach and demanded keys to two car

7 hours ago

Funeral For Fallen Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic Friday In BourbonnaisFallen Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic will be laid to rest Friday.

7 hours ago

Residents Displaced Overnight By Apartment Fire In Arlington HeightsSmoke was seen billowing out of a unit in the building near Rand and Arlington Heights roads.

7 hours ago

CBS 2 News AM News Update 01-07-2022CBS 2 News AM News Update 01-07-2022

8 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Dangerously Cold Wind Chills OvernightCBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

14 hours ago

Northwest Indiana Family Loses Dogs When Colorado Airbnb Burns Down In Marshall FireA Northwest Indiana family was planning to go on a dream vacation to Colorado, but it ended in tragedy. As CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reports, the Lawson family hopes their story serves as a warning to others as they travel.

14 hours ago

Many Arrests Have Occurred Since Capitol Riot, But Concerns About Democracy PersistOn this one-year anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, hundreds of people are facing charges – and more are expected – and some continue worry about what the riot could mean as an omen for the future of democracy. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

14 hours ago

Rev. Jesse Jackson Meets With Mayor Lightfoot Amid Standoff With Chicago Teachers UnionDiscussions between the Chicago Public Schools and the union continue with the CTU having called for remote learning amid a COVID-19 surge. Classes will not be held at CPS schools on Friday.

15 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Temps Feel Below Zero, Wind Advisory In EffectCBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon with Chicago's forecast.

18 hours ago

Classes Canceled Again Friday For Chicago Public Schools StudentsThe district says there will be no school, with the exception of some schools that may be able to cobble together staff for some enrichment programs in school buildings. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the latest in the showdown with the Chicago Teachers Union over remote learning.

18 hours ago

Only One Chicago Area Defendant Has Been Sentenced To Jail Time So Far In Capitol RiotMore than 700 people have been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol one year ago Thursday. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has a look at the status of cases for Chicago area defendants.

18 hours ago

Chicago's Puerto Rican Cultural Center Celebrates 3 Kings DayThe Puerto Rican Cultural Center handed out tasty treats and gifts.

18 hours ago

Plainfield School District Cancels Classes Amid COVID Surge, Teacher, Bus ShortagesA surge in COVID-19 cases forces one western suburb to shut down schools because of a teacher shortage.

19 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Sunny And Chilly Temps For FridayCBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a look at the chilly forecast.

19 hours ago