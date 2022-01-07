A Salute To Health Care Workers With Hospitals In A Critical StateThe past two-years have been mentally and physically exhausting for healthcare workers, and unfortunately, things are showing no signs of slowing down. But we can all remember to have a little compassion, and patience, as we continue to face this pandemic together. CBS 2 Photojournalist Jeff Langan captured this salute to our health care workers.

53 minutes ago

Dr. Micah Pollak On Challenges With COVID-19, Hospitals In IndianaDr. Micah Pollak, a professor at Indiana University Northwest, has been studying the COVID-19 pandemic in Indiana for the past two years. He joins CBS 2’s Irika Sargent to talk about the challenges involved with hospitals.

1 hour ago

Advocate Christ Medical Center's Dr. Rachel Welbel On COVID-19 Challenges, Long-Haul SymptomsDr. Rachel Welbel of Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn talks with CBS 2's Mary Kay Kleist about the challenges of the COVID-19 surge, and helping people with long-haul COVID symptoms recover.

1 hour ago

Health Care Workers In Gary Describe Experience On Front Lines During COVID-19 SurgeWe've all seen long lines at COVID-19 testing facilities over the last few weeks. On Friday, CBS 2’s Steven Graves talked with workers on the front lines just over the state line in Gary, Indiana.

1 hour ago

Hospitals Offer Incentives To Overcome Staffing Shortages Amid COVID-19 SurgeHospitals are offering signing bonuses, incentives and unique programs for graduating students, who face constant changes, a never ending learning curve and wide open eyes. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

2 hours ago

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike Warns Hospitals Are At Breaking Point, Emphasizes Masks And VaccinesIllinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike joins CBS 2’s Irika Sargent with a warning about the COVID-19 surge and hospitals at a crisis point.

2 hours ago

Suburban Family Experience Long Wait Time In Emergency Room Amid Rising COVID CasesOne of the trickle-down effects of those surging numbers is the skyrocketing wait times in hospital emergency rooms. They’re being measured in hours, not minutes in many cases.

2 hours ago

An Inside Look At Emergency Room At Rush University Medical Center Amid Latest COVID SurgeCBS 2’s Chris Tye got exclusive access inside the emergency room at Rush University Medical Center. While they weren’t overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients on Friday, they have been at times in recent weeks.

2 hours ago

Windy City Bulls Focus On Improving For Potential Call-ups After Playing First Game In DaysWhile the Bulls have dealt with COVID issues, it’s been especially rough on their G League team, the Windy City Bulls.

3 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Freezing Rain, Falling Temps For The WeekendA Winter Weather Advisory is in effect on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to the chance of freezing light rain and drizzle.

3 hours ago

Legal Actions Fly In Battle Over Remote Learning Between Chicago Public Schools, Chicago Teachers UnionChicago Public Schools students on Friday were heading into the weekend facing another day of canceled classes Monday. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

3 hours ago

Bears Along With Salvation Army Held Food Pantry For Low Income Families In Humboldt ParkThe need for food, for low-income families, has never been higher. One Chicago sports team is answering the call.

3 hours ago

Family, Friends, Colleagues Gathered For Funeral Of Fallen Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene RittmanicHundreds of people turned out Friday morning to show their support and love for the family of fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic at her funeral.

3 hours ago

Woman, Child Killed In Crash On I-80/94 In GaryA woman and an infant were killed and a man was injured in a crash on the Borman Expressway in northwest Indiana, as officers were trying to pull over the driver. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

3 hours ago

'The Cavalry Never Came': Congressman Mike Quigley Looks Back On Jan. 6 Attack On U.S. CapitolOne year after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, several members of Congress shared their recollections of the attack. CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra also talked with U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Illinois) about his memories of that day a year ago.

6 hours ago

9 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Slight Warm Up For The WeekendBitter cold conditions continue. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

People Brave Cold Weather As Wind Chills Provide Sub Zero TempsSometimes you just have to be outside no matter how bitter the temperatures are. Some are out braving the brutal temperatures.

9 hours ago

2's Got Your Ticket: 'Oklahoma!' At CIBC TheatreIt's a new twist on an American musical classic, and it's about to open in Chicago. CBS 2 entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole takes a look at a contemporary and intimate take on "Oklahoma!" at CIBC Theatre.

10 hours ago

Salute To Healthcare Workers Rally Kicks Off At Advocate Christ Medical CenterCBS 2's Mary Kay Kleist talked with healthcare workers and community members who are supporting 2,100 workers arriving for or leaving hospital shifts.

14 hours ago

In Hot Market, Some Home Buyers Are Being Pressured To Purchase Without Professional Inspections -- And They're Getting BurnedA hot real estate market is burning buyers, and some are skipping professional home inspections - with the goal of closing quick to avoid being outbid.

14 hours ago

Illinois State Museum Prepares Exhibit For Centennial Of Historic Route 66, And Wants Your ContributionsHistoric Route 66, which of course had one of its terminal points in Chicago, turns 100 in a few years. And an Illinois museum needs your help to celebrate the milestone.

14 hours ago