2's Got Your Ticket: 'The Moors' And 'Bachelor: The Musical Parody'We all could use a good laugh, and some very different shows in town aim to please, with “The Moors” at A Red Orchid Theatre and “Bachelor: The Musical Parody” at the Apollo Theater Chicago. Here's CBS 2 entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole.

1 hour ago

Dangerous Driving Conditions With Snow Causing Low Visibility FridayCBS 2's Mugo Odigwe is reporting live from the Mobile Weather Lab where she is seeing snow-covered roadways.

1 hour ago

Chicago Weather Alert: Snowfall Continues, Additional 1-4 InchesHeavy lake effect snow continues falling across parts of the Chicago area, with another 1 to 4 inches of snow possible, after some areas have already had more than 7 inches.

2 hours ago

Competitors This Weekend Make Take To The Skies At Norge Ski Club Winter Ski Jump TournamentIt's 150 feet above the Fox River and definitely not for the faint of heart. This weekend, this ski jump will be busy for the Norge Ski Club's 117th Winter Ski Jump Tournament.

2 hours ago

Icy Lake Michigan As Lake Effect Snow FallsCBS 2's Marissa Parra shows us the now icy Lake Michigan.

7 hours ago

Dangerous Driving Conditions With Snow Causing Low Visibility For Friday CommuteCBS 2's Mugo Odigwe is reporting live from the Mobile Weather Lab where she is seeing snow-covered roadways.

8 hours ago

Heavy lake Effect Snow FridayCBS 2 meteorologist Tammie Souza has the latest updates.

8 hours ago

City Deploys Over 200 Plows As Lake Effect Snow Covers RoadwaysTrucks are out plowing and salting main streets. Don't expect your side street to get cleared until the main roads are done.

8 hours ago

Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Storm Warning Issued For Heavy Lake-Effect SnowCBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon has your 10 p.m. First Alert Weather forecast for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

15 hours ago

City Conducts Count Of Homeless PopulationThursday night marked the annual one-night count of Chicago’s homeless population.

15 hours ago

Teen Charged With Killing 8-Year-Old Melissa Ortega Was On 'Intensive Probation' At Time Of ShootingEmilio Corripio, 16, had committed three aggravated carjackings in the span of just five months last year and had been released on electronic monitoring following each of his arrests. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

15 hours ago

2 Men Shot, Killed In Car In RavenswoodTwo men were shot and killed in a vehicle in the Ravenswood neighborhood Thursday afternoon, and the car went on to crash and catch fire. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

15 hours ago

A Look At New Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus' Record In IndianapolisCBS 2's Matt Zahn is joined by Chris Widlic of CBS 4 Indianapolis with a look at new Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus' record as defensive coordinator for the Colts.

18 hours ago

'It's Ultra Dangerous With The Rocks'Saving the Lake Michigan shoreline. That's what cash from the federal infrastructure bill, the city and state is designed to do. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei explains.

18 hours ago

Cook County Chief Judge Tim Evans Doubles Down On Pretrial Release PoliciesDeciding which suspects stay locked up as they await trial and which do not is a growing controversy in Chicago – with alarming crime rates and repeat offenders fueling the debate. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov asked Cook County Chief Judge about his policies.

19 hours ago

'People Will Realize What Really Happened'A first-of-its-kind exhibit in the world opens Thursday and it's right here in the Chicago area. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports it's using virtual reality to transport visitors at the Illinois Holocaust Museum to three concentration camps, with Holocaust survivors as their guides.

19 hours ago

'That's Deeply Concerning'On Wednesday, CBS 2's Chris Tye broke the story of Northshore Clinical labs. He has new details on past problems that lead to contracts canceled with a Chicago suburb.

19 hours ago

Matt Eberflus Set To Be New Bears Head CoachCBS 2's Marshall Harris and Matt Zahn discuss the Bears' new hire away from the Indianapolis Colts.

19 hours ago

Rolling Meadows Woman Receives Big Surprise For Her 100th BirthdayA big surprise celebration of life in rolling meadows today for Alice Fitzgerald who turns 100 on Saturday.

20 hours ago

11-Year-Old Charged In Carjacking In Mount GreenwoodAn 11-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking two women at gunpoint in November in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek talked to the victim.

20 hours ago

Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Storm Watch On The WayCBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon has a look at the forecast.

20 hours ago

No Bond For Teen, Cab Driver Charge In Murder Of Melissa Ortega, 8"Pure callousness" -- that is how prosecutors described the actions of the 16-year-old boy, and the 27-year-old man, charged with killing 8-year-old Melissa Ortega. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

20 hours ago

'Showing Black Life': Stony Island Arts Bank Showcases Artist Adeshola MakindeA popular bank built in 1923. But for years, it was vacant and scheduled for the wrecking ball. CBS 2's Jim Williams has more on the building's new purpose: investing in the artistic community.

20 hours ago