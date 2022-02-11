2022 Chicago Auto Show Kicks Off Saturday At McCormick PlaceThere will be 13 electric vehicles on display and two test tracks dedicated to electric vehicles. Take a test drive in the new Jeep Wrangler that is so smooth, a representative said "you won't even know it's running."

1 hour ago

2's Got Your Ticket: 'Evita' At Drury Lane TheatreThe director of Drury Lane's production of "Evita" is in the spotlight herself. CBS 2 entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole looks at why she has the theater world buzzing.

1 hour ago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild Day Throughout, Cold Front Returns Dropping Temps In The TeensTemperatures are climbing to the 40s. Rain is expected for the morning rush and later in the afternoon snow showers are possible.

1 hour ago

Thieves Steal Backhoe On South Side To Tear Apart ATM In Rogers ParkThieves stole a backhoe from the Calumet Heights neighborhood Thursday afternoon, and then used it to tear open an ATM more than 20 miles away in Rogers Park overnight.

1 hour ago

New Ida B. Wells 3D Portrait Unveiled At Bronzeville Classical AcademyStudents who go to Bronzeville Classical Academy will notice a new portrait of a revolutionary Black hero as they head to class.

1 hour ago

SWAT Team Searching For Gunman Who Shot At Police In East Garfield ParkChicago Police SWAT officers have descended on the East Garfield Park neighborhood, after a gunman fired shots at police and fled into a nearby building.

2 hours ago

2022 Chicago Auto Show Starts SaturdayCBS 2's Marissa Parra is reporting live from the 2022 Chicago Auto Show.

6 hours ago

Send A Valentine's Day Card To A Child At Lurie Children's HospitalLurie Children's Hospital is asking for your help to make Valentine's Day special for patients.

6 hours ago

Rain, Snow Showers Friday With Mild TemperaturesTemperatures are climbing to the 40s. Rain is expected for the morning rush and later in the afternoon snow showers are possible.

6 hours ago

Todays Top Headlines AM 02-11-22Todays Top Headlines AM 02-11-22

7 hours ago

Check Out Electric Vehicles At The 2022 Chicago Auto ShowThe 2022 Auto Show kicks off Saturday and organizers are boasting more test tracks than ever.

7 hours ago

Chicago Auto Show Kicks Off Saturday At McCormick PlaceThe Chicago Auto Show, the largest and longest running auto show is back at McCormick place. CBS 2's Marissa Parra has the latest updates.

7 hours ago

4 Children Among 6 Injured In Lake Shore Drive Crash At Monroe StreetSix people injured in a late night crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Monroe Street.

7 hours ago

Thomas Dean, 20, Charged In Deadly Shootout Expected In Court FridayThomas Dean, 20, is charged with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon in the Oct. 1 shootout in the North Austin community, which was caught on video. Foxx said Dean used an automatic weapon, and thus is charged with a Class X felony.

8 hours ago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow Coming OvernightCBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon has your 10 p.m. First Alert Weather forecast for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

14 hours ago

Pandemic-Weary Kids Find Slice Of Happiness On Stage Thanks To School Of Rock Chicago WestWe’re all trying to find a slice of happiness as the pandemic COVID-19 continues. One alt-rock band made up of pre-teens and older found their particular slice of happiness on stage. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports.

14 hours ago

Mr. Dad's Father's Club Holds First Black History Month Community GiveawayThe spirit of giving was alive and well in Englewood Thursday.

14 hours ago

After Son Dies, Family Wants Murder Charges Against Man Convicted Of Shooting HimJermaine Myles died seven years after he was shot and paralyzed. At the time, his assailant went to prison for the shooting. But the victim died, and his family says that now makes it murder. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

14 hours ago

Convicted Scammer Ed Kavanaugh Sentenced To 7 Years In PrisonSerial home repair scammer Ed Kavanaugh has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty in a criminal case against him.

14 hours ago

West Rogers Park Business Demolished After RaidA West Rogers Park building has been torn down after authorities conducted a raid there this week.

14 hours ago

Charges Filed Months After Shootout In South Austin, In Case That Led To Discord Between Lightfoot, FoxxMayor Lori Lightfoot, police Supt. David Brown, and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx came together Thursday to announce charges in a deadly shootout on the city’s West Side back in October. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

14 hours ago

One Person Killed After Car Is Hit, Dragged By Amtrak Train In DeerfieldOne person was killed Thursday evening when a car got hit by an Amtrak train in the northern suburbs.

15 hours ago

No Fear: Kids Driving The Carjacking CrisisYoung carjackers tell their stories as our panel of experts discusses how to put an end to Chicago's carjacking crisis.

16 hours ago

Parents In Palos Heights Wants Pre-Pandemic Normal In Schools; Loss Of Federal Dollars A ConcernWith masks now optional in many school districts, some parents are calling for everything to go back to a pre-pandemic normal in schools.

18 hours ago