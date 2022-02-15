Behind The Wheel At The Chicago Auto Show: Which Car Would You Choose?Ryan Baker, Jackie Kostek, and Mary Kay Kleist tell us which hot rods they would drive off in if they could pick one, as we go Behind the Wheel at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show.

Behind The Wheel At The Chicago Auto Show: How The First Look Gala Fuels Chicago CharitiesThe gala First Look at the Chicago Auto Show helps 17 different nonprofits. The Jesse White Tumblers, and New Star in Chicago Heights, say First Look fuels their missions, as CBS 2’s Mary Kay Kleist reports.

Behind The Wheel At The Chicago Auto Show: Subaru's Immersive Exhibit; How Buying A Car Has ChangedAs we get Behind the Wheel at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, Mary Kay Kleist gets a look at Subaru’s immersive exhibit designed to take you inside a national park, Marissa Parra shows us how the car-buying process has changed, and Jackie Kostek gets a look at the eye candy of the Chicago Auto Show.

Behind The Wheel At The Chicago Auto Show: Electric Vehicles And Test TracksAs we get Behind the Wheel at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, Ryan Baker has a look at some electric vehicles you can see check out in person, Mary Kay Kleist has a look at BMW’s Electric Vehicle Track, and Jackie Kostek experiences the test tracks that are getting bigger and better.

Rush University Medical Center Rolls Out Military Techniques To Combat COVID-19 Pandemic Fatigue, ExhaustionAs the light at the end of the masking tunnel gets closer for the state of Illinois, in many parts of our community, something disturbing is happening. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.

DePaul's Doug Bruno Elected To The Women's Basketball Hall Of FameCBS 2's Marshall Harris reports his women's team had gone to 17 straight NCAA tournaments until last season. Now he's heading somewhere new, as part of the 2022 class of the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

Family Of Murdered Teen Sincere Cole Asks Witnesses To Come ForwardThe family of a 15-year-old boy gathered to call for an end to gun violence Tuesday, three days after he was murdered.

'A Way To Bring An Identifiable, Relatable Voice'These days, a lot of people aren’t getting their information from a dealership or industry professionals. But instead from people who remind them of themselves: influencers. CBS 2's Jamaica Ponder explains.

Officials Cite Progress in Closing FOID Card Loopholes Exposed By Henry Pratt Plant ShootingThe Henry Pratt Company shooting that killed five people in Aurora exposed major loopholes in the Illinois Firearm Owners Identification Card system. Three years later, CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey checked on the progress made to close those gaps.

City Of Aurora Remembers 5 People Killed At Henry Pratt PlantThe City of Aurora on Tuesday honored five people who were lost in a mass shooting at the Henry Pratt Company plant three years ago.

Body Of Missing Man Tommy Howe Found In Des Plaines RiverThe body of Thomas “Tommy” Howe was found in the Des Plaines River near Libertyville Tuesday, more than three weeks after he was reported missing.

With Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson Forced To Leave, Calls Mount For Asian American Replacement In 11th WardMayor Lori Lightfoot has a big decision in appointing a replacement for Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson – with potential political ramifications. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain And Snow Coming SoonCBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon has a look at forecast.

Proviso Math And Science Academy Has Black History Going Beyond February With New CurriculumThat is what one suburban school district has made a priority new this year. As CBS 2's Steven Graves explains, it was a student-led effort that could serve as a model for others.

'It Has Not Been An Easy Or Straightforward Process'A suburban brewery owner tells CBS 2's Tara Molina he's been trying since last April to get an emergency loan extension and he's still stuck waiting.

Dr. Arwady: Numbers Moving In The Right DirectionThe Commissioner for the Chicago Department of Public Health said the numbers are moving in the right direction, but there's room for improvement.

CBS 2 Exclusive: TSA Agent Finds Toddler Walking Alone In The Early Morning HoursA TSA worker makes a startling discovering on his way to work: A little girl walking alone in the dark. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports from Englewood where she spoke to the hero who found the child.

Couple Finally Gets Money After Postal Truck Hits CarThe video was clear: a postal worker damaged a parked car, then took off. For one year, a retired couple on the West Side tried in vain to get the U.S. Postal Service to cover their huge repair bills. So they reached out to CBS 2 for help. Days ago they got some good news.

Chicago Man Charged With Shooting Security Guard In Incident That Left Bobbye Johnson DeadCharges have been filed against a man police said earlier this month shot and wounded a security guard, who in turn fired down 35th Street in Bronzeville and struck and killed 55-year-old Bobbye Johnson.

Chicago Auto Show Rolls In With Military Appreciation Day And More Vehicles Using Hybrid, Electric PowerCBS 2's Jackie Kostek is in McCormick Place to take us for a spin where the Chicago Auto Show knows how to take it up a notch.

'The Community Here Really Loves The Restaurant'Looser COVID restrictions are bringing people back to restaurants. But as some owners tell CBS 2's Steven Graves, it's still an uphill battle.

New Corvette At Chicago Auto Show Brings Back Memories Of Dad For CBS 2 Photographer Mark LosinieckiThe stats of the new Corvette Z06 are impressive; the horsepower, the handling, the lines, and the heritage. But to many car enthusiasts, it represents so much more, and it seems everyone has a story. This one involves the father of CBS 2 photojournalist Mark Losiniecki.

