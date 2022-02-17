Chicago First Alert Weather: Bitter Cold Follows Winter StormCBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon has your 10 p.m. First Alert Weather forecast for Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

40 minutes ago

Norridge Mother Gets Her Money Back After Her Mortgage Check Was Stolen, Doctored, And CashedA suburban mother now has her money back, after she had more than $4,000 taken from her bank account when someone stole and altered a check she had written to her mortgage company.

42 minutes ago

DCFS Director Held In Contempt Of Court AgainA judge on Thursday afternoon ordered Illinois Department of Children and Family Services Director Marc Smith in contempt of court for the fourth time in two months.

47 minutes ago

More Squabbling Over Masks In Illinois HouseThursday marked the second day of squabbling on the Illinois House floor over masks to mitigate against COVID-19.

52 minutes ago

Jury Finds Convicted Cop Killer Marcus Floyd Was Fit To Stand Trial In 2015A jury on Thursday ruled that a man convicted in the 2010 murder of Chicago Police Officer Thomas Wortham IV had been fit to stand trial, after his attorneys argued that he’d had amnesia and did not remember the incident.

55 minutes ago

Multiple Crashes Involving 100 Vehicles On I-39; Highway Closed For 12 HoursIt was bound to be a very long night Thursday night for dozens of drivers who got stuck in a mess outside Bloomington-Normal. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports.

1 hour ago

Documenting A Snow-Packed, Messy, And Slow Drive To The South SuburbsIt was a rough drive for anyone who had to be on the roads during the winter storm Thursday afternoon and evening. Marie Saavedra found plenty of less-than-ideal conditions as she documented her drive from the CBS 2 Broadcast Center downtown to the south suburbs.

2 hours ago

Rusted Pole Falls Into Busy Streeterville IntersectionAnother rusted-out city pole fell into a busy Chicago intersection Thursday, this time in Streeterville. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

5 hours ago

A Warning About Road Conditions During The Winter Storm From IDOTMaria Castaneda of the Illinois Department of Transportation warned during the evening rush that anyone who hit the roads would be in for a messy commute.

5 hours ago

'I Just Don't Understand'A Chicago woman is home-bound and stuck without any heat in her northwest side house. People's Gas told her it got cut off when her husband recently died. CBS 2's Steven Graves asked questions and got results.

5 hours ago

Teenage Boy Shot, In Critical Condition In West EnglewoodA 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the West Englewood neighborhood, according to police.

5 hours ago

Snow Intensifies, Begins Piling Up In Richton ParkCBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports on the worsening weather conditions in the south suburbs.

5 hours ago

Danger On Roads Persists As Snow Picks Up, Wind Intensifies In Northwest IndianaCBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports from the Crown Point area, where residents are well aware of the danger and not enjoying the snow at all.

6 hours ago

Chicago Weather Alert: Snow Continues To Fall, Causing Hazardous ConditionsChicago was under a Winter Weather Advisory Thursday as snow pounded the area.

6 hours ago

Windy City Curling Club In Villa Park Part Of Ice Breaker Program, Providing More Diversity And InclusionThe sport of curling may have Scottish origins dating back to the 1500s, but over the last century, it's literally swept the globe as a part of the winter games.

6 hours ago

'Everything Has Been Prepared'There are several, new signals that workers may be returning to downtown Chicago in big numbers. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.

6 hours ago

Zion Brown, Charged With Robbery Of Metra Electric ConductorThere's a trendline enticing a lot of bosses in downtown Chicago to accelerate plans to get workers back in the office. CBS 2's Chris Tye has more.

6 hours ago

Drivers Urged To Stay Off Roads In Northwest Indiana Amid Winter StormCBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports on dangerous road conditions that have already led to accidents in the Crown Point area.

7 hours ago

Multi-Vehicle Pile Up In East Of Peoria Due To Snow StormDozens of vehicles are said to be involved in a massive pile-up east of Peoria.

7 hours ago

Winter Storm Makes For Sideways Snow Globe In South SuburbsCBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports on the dangerous road conditions in Matteson.

7 hours ago

Light Pole Comes Crashing To Ground In StreetervilleFaulty, rusted-out light poles are an issue the CBS 2 Investigators have spent years digging into. The city promised to fix them, but now another has fallen. CBS 2’s Tara Molina reports.

7 hours ago

'Hit Me With It All'As we celebrate Black History Month, we turn our attention to a talented Chicago native, who's been in the movies, on television and on the stage. CBS 2's Jim Williams talks to Sharif Atkins about his versatile career.

7 hours ago

Winter Storm Makes For Dangerous Road Conditions In South SuburbsCBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports on the low visibility and dangerous conditions on the roads in Matteson.

7 hours ago

Aldermen Approve Million Dollar Settlements In Three Different LawsuitsA woman whose 13-month-old son was killed by a hit-and-run driver during a high-speed police chase in July 2015 will receive a $1.4 million settlement from the city, in a lawsuit accusing police of failing to call of the pursuit when it posed a significant risk to pedestrians.

7 hours ago