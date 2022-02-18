2's Got Your Ticket: 'Women Of Soul' At Mercury Theater ChicagoIt's a production full of music and soul, and the backstory linking dozens of female recording artists. CBS 2 entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole has a look at "Women of Soul," playing at Mercury Theater Chicago.

2 hours ago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Temps Climb By End Of Weekend Before Another DipCBS 2 Meteorologist Laura Bannon with your First Alert Weather.

2 hours ago

Pritzker's School Mask Mandate Appeal Dismissed, Governor Taking Case To Illinois Supreme CourtGovernor JB Pritzker's will ask the Illinois Supreme Court to reinstate his statewide school mask mandate, after an Illinois Appellate Court panel dismissed his bid to overturn a temporary restraining order issued by a lower court. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports.

2 hours ago

Nightmare For Drivers On I-65The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana remain closed near Rensselaer, because of several wrecked semi-trailer trucks and snow blowing across the highway.

2 hours ago

Clean Up Continues, Part of I-39 Remain Closed After Massive Pile UpThursday's snowstorm created a long night for crews as part of Interstate 39 is still shut down in both directions after a massive pile-up.

2 hours ago

Experimental Drug Created At UIC Shows Promise In Pancreatic Cancer TreatmentAn experimental drug created by researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago is showing promise in tests on mice. The hope is that one day, it will help humans with pancreatic cancer live longer.

4 hours ago

Indiana State Police Warning Drivers To Stay Off I-65 As Snow Causes Dangerous ConditionsIndiana State Police are warning drivers to stay off of I-65 after Thursday's winter storm caused dangerous driving conditions.

5 hours ago

Governor Pritzker's Appeal On Temporary Restraining Order For School Mask Mandate DismissedThe court ruled school districts can decide independently whether to put certain COVID measures in place. CBS 2's Marissa Parra has the story.

5 hours ago

South Side Woman Blamed For Accident In Which Her Car Was Hit By Semi-Truck, Until Dashcam Backed Her Up With ProofA trucker crashed into a South Side woman's car, then told police it was all her fault. Even worse, the police report backed up the trucker - until the South Sider found proof.

7 hours ago

Bitter Wind ChillsCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

8 hours ago

More Than 200 Snow Plows Deployed Friday MorningSnow along expressways were cleared overnight, but roadways are still slick. Overnight, a driver was rescued from a retention pond in Riverwoods after sliding off the road.

8 hours ago

Governor Pritzker's Appeal On Temporary Restraining Order For School Mask Mandate DismissedGovernor Pritzker's appeal on a temporary restraining order to block the state's mask mandate in schools was dismissed late Thursday by an Illinois appellate court.

8 hours ago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Bitter Cold Follows Winter StormCBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon has your 10 p.m. First Alert Weather forecast for Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

14 hours ago

Norridge Mother Gets Her Money Back After Her Mortgage Check Was Stolen, Doctored, And CashedA suburban mother now has her money back, after she had more than $4,000 taken from her bank account when someone stole and altered a check she had written to her mortgage company.

14 hours ago

DCFS Director Held In Contempt Of Court AgainA judge on Thursday afternoon ordered Illinois Department of Children and Family Services Director Marc Smith in contempt of court for the fourth time in two months.

14 hours ago

More Squabbling Over Masks In Illinois HouseThursday marked the second day of squabbling on the Illinois House floor over masks to mitigate against COVID-19.

14 hours ago

Jury Finds Convicted Cop Killer Marcus Floyd Was Fit To Stand Trial In 2015A jury on Thursday ruled that a man convicted in the 2010 murder of Chicago Police Officer Thomas Wortham IV had been fit to stand trial, after his attorneys argued that he’d had amnesia and did not remember the incident.

14 hours ago

Multiple Crashes Involving 100 Vehicles On I-39; Highway Closed For 12 HoursIt was bound to be a very long night Thursday night for dozens of drivers who got stuck in a mess outside Bloomington-Normal. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports.

15 hours ago

Documenting A Snow-Packed, Messy, And Slow Drive To The South SuburbsIt was a rough drive for anyone who had to be on the roads during the winter storm Thursday afternoon and evening. Marie Saavedra found plenty of less-than-ideal conditions as she documented her drive from the CBS 2 Broadcast Center downtown to the south suburbs.

15 hours ago

Rusted Pole Falls Into Busy Streeterville IntersectionAnother rusted-out city pole fell into a busy Chicago intersection Thursday, this time in Streeterville. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

18 hours ago

A Warning About Road Conditions During The Winter Storm From IDOTMaria Castaneda of the Illinois Department of Transportation warned during the evening rush that anyone who hit the roads would be in for a messy commute.

18 hours ago

'I Just Don't Understand'A Chicago woman is home-bound and stuck without any heat in her northwest side house. People's Gas told her it got cut off when her husband recently died. CBS 2's Steven Graves asked questions and got results.

19 hours ago

Teenage Boy Shot, In Critical Condition In West EnglewoodA 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the West Englewood neighborhood, according to police.

19 hours ago

Snow Intensifies, Begins Piling Up In Richton ParkCBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports on the worsening weather conditions in the south suburbs.

19 hours ago