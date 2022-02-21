From Rubble Of Cabrini-Green, New Vision Of Mixed-Income Housing Became RealityThe first high-rise to be demolished in the Cabrini-Green public housing development came down over two decades ago, the last in 2011. The plan to replace the development was viewed as quite radical at the time. Two decades later, CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot gets insight into how that plan took shape.

Catching Candace Clark: A CBS News Chicago Special ReportCandance Clark is a serial con artist, who has been scamming people for years. CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker has been tracking Clark's moves.

Afternoon RainCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

Expired Metra 10-Ride, One-Way Passes Still Valid Through June 2022On Monday, Metra announced one-way and 10-ride tickets that have expired since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 will remain valid until June 1, 2022.

Study Shows In Trauma, Inequality Leading To Mental Health Challenges For Young Men Of Color In ChicagoThat's according to the group Ujima. They conducted their research on Black and Brown men in Chicago, including surveys, interviews and focus groups.

Lane Closures Around Jackson Park For Construction Of Obama Presidential CenterHere's what to expect: There will be daily lane closures during off-peak hours along Hayes Drive and South DuSable Lake Shore Drive and also along Stony Island Avenue.

Fire Guts Twisted Hippo Brewery And Ultimate Ninjas Gym In Albany Park, Heavily Damages ApartmentsA massive fire early Monday morning in the Albany Park neighborhood destroyed two businesses and left several people in a neighboring apartment building homeless. CBS 2's Marissa Parra and Mugo Odigwe report.

Southside Wolfpack Mentors Young People Through Sports And BeyondAsk most people, and they will tell you there's a hand behind their success; maybe a parent, a teacher, or – like in this story – a coach and his organization. On this Black History Month, CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe caught up with two young people influenced by the same organization known as the Southside Wolfpack.

After Numerous Complaints About Postal Service, Park Ridge Mayor Launches Web Page In Effort To Solve IssueA northern suburb has gotten so many complaints about the postal service they've created a web page to help file them all.

Rain On The WayCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

Illinois Lawmaker Sues House Speaker Over Mask Rule At State CapitalDownstate Rep. Blaine Wilhour is suing House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch over mask requirements at the state capitol.

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild Temperatures Then A Colder End Of WeekCBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has the 10 p.m. forecast for Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.

1 Person Dead Following Hit-And-Run On Dan RyanOne person is dead after being hit by a car on the Dan Ryan near 35th early Sunday morning.

Woman Charged With Shooting Two Men In Parking Lot Of Waukegan WalmartA woman is now charged in connection with a shooting in a north suburban Walmart parking lot.

School Bus Driver Arrested, Charged With Felony DUI After Crash With Students On BoardA Barrington School District 220 bus driver is facing charges after police say he was involved in a crash while driving drunk with students on board.

3 People Injured In Shooting At Event Venue On Northwest SideA memorial for a family member on Chicago's Northwest Side ended with three people shot early Sunday morning.

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild Temperatures Then A Colder End Of WeekCBS 2 Meteorlogist Robb Ellis has the 5:30 p.m. forecast for Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.

Bronzeville Parish Marks Black History Month With Culturally Inspired MassThe parishioners represented a kaleidoscope of the African diaspora, including Haiti, Nigeria, Guyana, Benin, Congo and Togo.

7 Adults, 3 Children Displaced After East Garfield Park FireA residential fire left 10 people displaced in East Garfield Park Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

