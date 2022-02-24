Chicago First Alert Weather: What To Expect From Overnight SnowfallCBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon has your 10 p.m. First Alert Weather forecast for Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

13 minutes ago

Illinois COVID Test Lab Accused of Giving False Negative ResultsIt can be your golden ticket to traveling, meeting the new baby, or visiting a loved one – but is your negative COVID-19 test really negative? At one suburban testing site, employees are raising serious questions about their own "negative" results. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

17 minutes ago

State Asks Public To Help Identify Community Organizations That Will Receive Grants For Marijuana RevenuesNearly $2.5 billion has poured into Illinois since recreational marijuana became legal in 2020, and with every sale, part of the tax goes to help fund community organizations. As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reports, you can play a role in deciding which groups get the money.

21 minutes ago

Russia Invades Ukraine: A Closer Look At What's HappeningRussian forces are advancing into Ukraine on three sides, the majority from the north and south, and the east -- where Russian President Vladimir Putin now calls two breakaway regions independent nations. CBS 2's Brad Edwards breaks it all down.

29 minutes ago

Ukrainians In Chicago Gather At Tryzub In Ukrainian Village Amid Stress, TragedyIn Chicago’s Ukrainian Village community, Ukrainians have been gathering at a local restaurant for a bit of comfort. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports.

36 minutes ago

Prayers For Peace At Ukrainian Orthodox Church In BloomingdaleDozens filled the St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Bloomingdale Thursday night – praying with a purpose for those for whom they care so deeply, and with a great deal on their own minds and hearts. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

1 hour ago

137 Killed In Attack On Ukraine, Russian Troops Advance Toward KyivUkraine's minister warning of another round of attacks at dawn, and martial law remains in effect.

1 hour ago

Celebrating Black History Makers: Part 4This season, Ari Sushinski became the first girl to make an Evanston boys’ varsity team since the mid-1990s – and the first Black girl to ever do so. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports.

2 hours ago

Chicago Celebrates Black History Makers: Part 3In our celebration of Black History Month at CBS 2, here is a look at the world of wine – which has very few Black people represented at high levels.

2 hours ago

Chicago Celebrates Black History Makers: Part 2Our city’s blues talent is unrivaled, but shrinking. So CBS 2’s Irika Sargent hung out with the legends – and the new artists who are ready to carry the torch.

3 hours ago

Chicago Celebrates Black History Makers: Part 1CBS 2's Jim Williams reports on how Chicago firefighter Antwan Dobson achieved his dreams with the help of others, Dorothy Tucker reports on the movement among some Black women to wear their hair natural, and Steven Graves reports on two South Side women working to increase the availability of Black-focused books.

3 hours ago

Russia Attacks Ukraine: Analysis From An ExpertCBS 2's Kris Habermehl is joined by Paul Poast, associate professor of political science at the University of Chicago, for analysis on the War in Ukraine.

4 hours ago

New COPA Chief Administrator Andrea Kersten Sits Down With CBS 2 Investigator Dave SaviniAndrea Kersten has been given the top job at the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. She sat down Thursday with CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini to talk about some of the challenges.

5 hours ago

Crowd Chants, Sings, And Prays For Peace In Ukrainian VillageMany Ukrainian Americans in Chicago are profoundly worried about family members in Ukraine who are trying to escape -- and just what the future might look like in Ukraine. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports.

5 hours ago

At Least 40 Have Been Killed In What Ukraine Officials Call Full-Scale WarThousands of troops are positioned and ready in nearby NATO countries, where President Joe Biden said they will be prepared to defend. The president also announced sanctions against Russia Thursday, and a NATO summit for leaders of 30 allied nations is set for Friday. CBS 2’s Tara Molina reports.

5 hours ago

Pride, Tears, And Support At Rally For UkraineThe group sang Ukraine’s national anthem as they held flags and signs urging people to pay attention to what's happening as they made an emotional plea for world leaders to do more. CBS 2's Brad Edwards reports.

6 hours ago

Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory in Place Through Friday, 2 To 4 inches PossibleA Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Friday. Widespread snow showers this evening, with moderate to at times heavy snow bursts possible near the lake in Cook and Lake County, IL. Snowfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible near the lake.

6 hours ago

Illinois COVID Test Lab Accused of Giving False Negative ResultsCBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey is digging into the complaints from former employees at one suburban testing site.

6 hours ago

Months Long Operation In Indiana leads to Dozens of Arrest, Gun And Drug SeizedLaw enforcement are cracking down on the illegal straw purchases of guns in Lake County, Indiana.

6 hours ago

The Coming Impact On Chicago From The War In UkraineThe Russian attack on Ukraine could have trickle-down effects that could be costly and quick in Chicago. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.

6 hours ago

President Biden Announces Unprecedented Sanctions Against Russia For Attack On UkrainePeople in Ukraine had their lives upended quite literally overnight, and the images are chilling. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

6 hours ago

Loyola Students Speaks Directly (And Virtually) To Pope FrancisOn Thursday, one Loyola University student was front and center. She was able to speak virtually with the pope and ask him a question. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei has more on what the student asked.

7 hours ago

Crowd Gathers In Ukrainian Village To Protest Attack By RussiaHundreds of people stood together in Chicago’s Ukrainian Village community Thursday in solidarity with the people of Ukraine – amid what Ukrainian officials have called a “full-scale invasion” by Russia. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports.

7 hours ago

Ukrainian Leaders Say Russia Has Launched Full-Scale WarPresident Joe Biden announced more sanctions against Russia Thursday, and we know at least 40 people have been killed in explosions as Russia has invaded Ukraine. CBS 2’s Tara Molina reports.

7 hours ago