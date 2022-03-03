Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool And Cloudy OvernightCBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon has your 10 p.m. First Alert Weather forecast for Thursday, March 3, 2022.

1 hour ago

Gas Prices Top $4.50 In Chicago Amid Global TurmoilGas prices are spiking in Chicago amid global turmoil.

1 hour ago

The Chicago Police Department’s Secretive Dealings With Confidential InformantsThe Chicago Police Department's program for using confidential and registered informants is shrouded in secrecy and is lacking full accountability. CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini reports.

1 hour ago

2 Men Sentenced To Federal Prison For Violent 2017 Hinsdale Jewelry HeistA federal judge on Thursday sentenced two men to federal prison for a brazen robbery at a jewelry store in west suburban Hinsdale.

1 hour ago

Violent Crime On CTA Trains And Platforms Has Many AlarmedIt has been a violent week for passengers on CTA trains – with attacks and armed robberies having happened on two consecutive nights. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reports, it is all leaving many to question just how safe they are while they are on board.

2 hours ago

Assault By Russian Forces At Europe's Largest Nuclear Power Plant In Ukraine Starts FireUkraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs warned that if the plant had blown up, it would have been 10 times larger than Chernobyl. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports.

2 hours ago

Special Needs Student Injured At School, Parent Says She Was Not NotifiedA Chicago Public school mom wants to know why her daughter came home from school with a broken collarbone and she was never called! CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports from Parkside Elementary School.

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

As Illinois Nearly Ranks Top Corrupted State, Experts Say Issue Is Getting BetterAfter former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan becomes the latest local politician indicted on criminal charges, it probably doesn’t come as a surprise that Illinois ranks near the top of the most corrupt states in the country.

6 hours ago

Indiana Lawmakers Pass Bill Closing Loophole In Which There Was No Definition Of Sexual ConsentNo finally means no in Indiana – or at least it will when House Bill 1079 is soon officially signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

6 hours ago

Thief Caught On Camera Breaking Into Business In Montclare NeighborhoodA Chicago business hit not once, but twice in a week and the crook is caught in the act. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports from Montclare where the laundry mat has clear video of who they're looking for.

7 hours ago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy And Warm Weather AheadCBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon has a look at the forecast.

7 hours ago

Serial Stowaway Marilyn Hartman Likely To Avoid Jail Time, Accepts Plea DealSerial stowaway Marilyn Hartman has been sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison as part of a plea deal with Cook County prosecutors, but will get credit for the more than two years she’s already spent in custody and likely avoid prison time altogether.

7 hours ago

Suburban Woman Donates Airbnb To Help Family In UkraineA creative approach to helping some of the families suffering in Ukraine. People are now paying for Airbnb's they will never stay in.

7 hours ago

Jones College Prep Local School Council takes issue with principal's recordA longtime principal of one of the top high schools in Chicago is now the subject of serious allegations. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

7 hours ago

A 170-Year-Old South Side Hospital Has A New Name And Still Focused On Its CommunityMercy Hospital opened in 1852 and came close to shutting down, before activists demanded it stay open. CBS 2's Jim Williams reports the South Side hospital has a new name and a much brighter future.

8 hours ago

Early Walker Host Town Hall Addressing Impact Of Gun ViolenceAs seen on our digital streaming network, record label executive Early Walker hosted a town hall meeting at Fenger High School looking for solutions.

8 hours ago

UIC Political Science Professor, Former Alderman Dick Simpson Speaks On Corruption In PoliticsFollowing news on Michael Madigan's indictment, UIC Political Science Professor and former Chicago alderman Dick Simpson discuss corruption in politics.

8 hours ago

'To Help Our Brothers And Sisters In Ukraine'There have been more calls to collect items and supplies to send to Ukraine. And now, one church in Palos Park hopes you will give and in return enjoy a Ukrainian baked goods.

13 hours ago

13 hours ago

Laundromat Robbed For Second Time, Believed To Be Same ThiefOur nonstop news crew was on the scene of a robbery overnight at a laundromat.

13 hours ago

Man Robbed At Gunpoint On CTA Red Line Train In Fuller ParkPolice are searching for three men who robbed a man at gunpoint on the CTA Red Line Wednesday night.

16 hours ago

Mike Madigan IndictedHouse Speaker Mike Madigan, 79, is charged with 22 counts. They include racketeering conspiracy and individual counts of using interstate facilities in aid of bribery, wire fraud, and attempted extortion.

16 hours ago