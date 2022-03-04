State Lawmakers Work To Change Law To Prevent Expressways Being Shut Down For Car StuntsIt was the video that left so many of us shocked - people standing in the middle of the Eisenhower Expressway while drivers did donuts. Believe it or not, such acts won't land someone in jail. But as CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports, that could be changing following our investigation.

4 minutes ago

Catching Up With Deepti From 'Love Is Blind'CBS 2's Sabrina Franza has a chat with Deepti from "Love is Blind," and asks her all about the show, the reunion, and what's next for her.

2 hours ago

Families Reach For Stars With Adler Planetarium Open Again After 2 YearsChicagoans can once again reach for the stars at the Adler Planetarium. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports.

3 hours ago

Driver Killed When Car Hits Pole, Disintegrates In WheatonParts of the car ended up strewn on and off the road at Butterfield and Orchard roads. Kris Habermehl reports from Chopper 2.

4 hours ago

Northwestern Freshman Has A Warning With Eating Disorders At All-Time HighThe COVID-19 pandemic is fueling another medical condition – eating disorders are at an all-time high. CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza met Friday with a college freshman at Northwestern University who told her story of her road to recovery

4 hours ago

Suspect In Custody After Shooting 2 Officers At Hotdog Stand In LawndaleTwo Chicago police officers were shot in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side early Friday morning.

4 hours ago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Big Warm Up Over The WeekendCBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis with Chicago's First Alert forecast.

5 hours ago

Brookfield Zoo Introduces New Humboldt Penguin HatchlingA pair of Humboldt penguins are new parents to a chick that hatched last month at Brookfield Zoo.

5 hours ago

Nonprofit Says $21 Million Boost Will Help Fight Violence In ChicagoWe’ve tracked a steady rise in violent crime across the city here at CBS 2, and a longstanding nonprofit says it has plans to make a dent in it. Chicago-based UCAN told CBS 2’s Tara Molina about a new cash infusion of $21 million - which they say will make the difference across Chicago.

5 hours ago

Kenosha Man Found Unconscious After Crashing Stolen VehicleAn accused carjacker is in critical condition after crashing a stolen PT Cruiser Friday afternoon.

5 hours ago

CTA Adding Security Guards To Red And Blue Line TrainsThe CTA has announced a new plan to keep passengers safe, increasing the number of security guards stationed on the Red and Blue Lines, while cracking down on all types of “conduct issues.” CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.

5 hours ago

Lake County Sheriff's Office Asks For Help Naming New CaninesThe Lake County Sheriff's office needs help naming two new canine members.

5 hours ago

If You've Got A Chicago Architecture Question, Jennifer McElroy Has An Answerhey enthrall and inspire us: Chicago's structures big and small, old and new. And amid our wonder, we might have questions: What is that at the top of this building. What is this design? There's a source for bite-sized answers in this fast-paced world. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3pzOkXy

5 hours ago

Firefighters Battle Blaze In Little ItalyA fire broke out in an apartment building in Little Italy Friday afternoon. Kris Habermehl reports from Chopper 2.

6 hours ago

Person In Custody After Shooting 2 Officers At Hotdog StandTwo Chicago police officers were shot in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side early Friday morning.

6 hours ago

2's Got Your Ticket: 'Notebooks Of Leonardo Da Vinci' At Goodman TheatreA renaissance man is making a comeback in a landmark production for the Goodman Theatre.

10 hours ago

Warmest Day Of The Year Coming SaturdayCBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon has the latest forecast.

11 hours ago

Chicago-Based U.S. Cellular CEO Becomes Newest ‘Undercover Boss’A Chicago-based is going undercover. Watch CBS's "Undercover Boss" at 7 p.m.

11 hours ago

The Adler Planetarium Reopens Friday After 2 YearsThe planetarium has been closed since the start of the pandemic, nearly two years ago.

11 hours ago

22nd Annual Polar Plunge Returns Following Previous Virtual EventHundreds of people will take a dip this weekend for the 22nd annual Chicago Polar Plunge.

11 hours ago

Two Chicago Police Officers Shot During Ambush In Lawndale; Suspect In CustodyPolice Supt. David Brown said an officer waiting in line saw a man ahead of him in line reach into his pocket to pull out money, and drop a handgun. Before the officer could respond, the offender picked up the weapon and started shooting, hitting the officer. The gunman also fired three shots at a second officer who was sitting in their squad car.

11 hours ago

Teachers In District 209 On Strike Following Failed Contract TalksTeachers are on the picket line after failing to agree on a new contract with the district.

11 hours ago

Fellow South Sider Turned Public Access TV Show Into All-Access Documentary On Kanye West, 'Jeen-Yuhs'From Yeezy to Ye, Kanye West has been on a rollercoaster of success and scrutiny over the past two decades. Filmmaker Coodie Simmons went along for the ride when it all started in Chicago. He turned his public access TV show into all-access to produce a critically acclaimed movie, “Jeen-yuhs,” that was 20 years in the making.

13 hours ago