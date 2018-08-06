BREAKINGChicago Blackhawks Legend Stan Mikita Dies
Englewood Barber Makes A Difference One Haircut At A Time
Just four blocks away from where two innocent bystanders were shot over the weekend, one fatally, one man is trying to make a difference.

