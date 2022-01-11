Sponsored By
CHICAGO (CBS) — Some Illinois businesses may qualify for a grant from the state’s Rebuild Distressed Communities Program. Under the program, businesses that are “economically distressed” or that sustained property damage during the summer of 2020 can receive money to cover the cost of repairs, and will partner businesses with local contractors to ensure the work is completed.
According to the state, the program prioritizes:
- Small businesses
- Underinsured businesses
- Businesses like grocery stores that have a “high community impact”
- Businesses in communities “that have experienced historic disinvestment.”
According to a news release, the program also prioritizes contractors certified by the state’s so-called “Business Enterprise Program” — businesses certified by the state to be owned by minorities, women and people with disabilities.