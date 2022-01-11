Chicago Teachers Union House Of Delegates Set To Discuss CPS Proposal On COVID Safety; Some Schools Announce Classes Canceled TuesdayClasses have now been canceled for Chicago Public Schools students for four days, and as of late Monday, CPS was getting closer to an agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union – but they were not there yet.

Pop-Up COVID-19 Testing Sites Are Appearing All Over And Even At Gas Stations -- How Do We Know If They're Legit?A popup COVID testing site was spotted at a gas station's service entrance, and we quickly learned, it's not the only one. So we wanted to know – are these testing sites legitimate, and who is regulating these facilities?

Complaints About Dangerous Black Ice Mount This Frigid Chicago WinterWith frigid cold having descended on the area following freezing rain over the weekend, anyone walking outside has had to brave black ice coating many sidewalks.

Police Rescue 15-Year-Old Girl After She Jumps Into Water At Navy PierChicago Police said officers in the Marine Unit, and some on land, rescued a teenage girl who fell into the frigid water at Navy Pier late Monday.