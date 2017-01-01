8 Killed, 24 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across ChicagoAbout 1:10 a.m. Monday, a 36-year-old was standing outside in the 2200 block of West Chicago in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood when someone in a black SUV opened fire, striking him in the abdomen, face and left leg. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Fires Shots In Albany ParkPolice said a witness saw a male in the vehicle show a gun, which is when the off-duty sergeant fired shots at the vehicle as it drove away.

Rauner To Sign School Lead Testing MandateIt's legislation that aims to prevent children from being exposed to lead poisoning in their drinking water.

Man Burned, Critically Hurt In West Pullman Domestic DisputeThe 18-year-old was involved in the dispute about 2:30 a.m. in the 11500 block of South Lafayette when the suspect threw accelerant on him, causing burns to his body, according to Chicago Police.

Barricaded Man Shoots Squad Car Then Surrenders In Will CountyJohn Patrick Thomas has been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and was booked into the Will County Adult Detention Facility shortly before 7 p.m., according to the Will County sheriff’s office.

Section Of Northerly Island Trail Languishes In DisrepairWaves crashing over the east side of the park damaged several hundred feet of the path.