Man Fatally Struck By Car In Garfield Ridge A man was hit by a car early Sunday driving south in the 5200 block of South Cicero.

Police: Woman Disappears From Albany ParkChicago Police are looking for a 35-year-old woman with bipolar disorder who disappeared Sunday afternoon from her Albany Park neighborhood home on the Northwest Side.

One Killed, One Wounded In West Side ShootingPolice said the victims were driving east in the 4500 block of West Lexington at about 9:45 a.m. when a black SUV pulled up alongside them, and the driver of the SUV opened fire.

State Could Require Lead Testing At All Illinois Schools, DaycaresEnvironmental activists and others said they have reached a compromise on a statewide requirement to test for lead in drinking water at schools and daycare centers.

Man Fatally Shot In Harvey Home Invasion; Dad Wounded, Brother BeatenPolice in the south suburbs were searching for two suspects, after one person was killed and two others were injured in a home invasion Sunday evening in Harvey.

Attorney: 'World Is Watching' After Unarmed Man Fatally Shot By Off-Duty CopThe attorney for a 38-year-old man fatally shot by a Chicago police officer last week said he hopes the family’s wrongful death lawsuit against the city sparks fundamental change at the department.