Navy Pier Holds Children's New Years Eve CelebrationFamilies with young children welcomed 2017 at the stroke of noon on Saturday at Navy Pier's Chicago Children's Museum.
Police: 1 Dead, 1 Critical After Princeton Park Domestic StabbingOne person was killed and a woman was critically injured in a domestic stabbing Saturday afternoon in the Princeton Park neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.
Police: Man Shot To Death After Crash In AustinA man was shot to death during an argument after a traffic crash Saturday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, police said.
Hundreds March To Remember Victims Of Chicago's Gun ViolenceHundreds of people will march Saturday to honor the victims of Chicago’s gun violence in 2016.
Nearly 200 New Illinois Laws To Take Effect In January 2017Nearly 200 new Illinois laws will take effect in the new year, including first-in-the nation rules requiring hairstylists to undergo training to help domestic violence victims and others making it easier for juvenile offenders to get a fresh start.
Chicago Police Prepare For New Year's Eve Celebrations New Year’s Eve celebrations are happening across the city on Saturday and Chicago police are already preparing.

Vasturia's 3 Lifts No. 24 Notre Dame By Pitt 78-77 In OTNotre Dame senior guard Steve Vasturia spent the better part of two hours trying — and failing — to stay out of foul trouble against Pittsburgh. Trying — and failing — to get into an offensive rhythm. Trying — and failing — to help the 24th-ranked Irish shake the energized Panthers.
Hurricanes Edge Blackhawks, 3-2Scott Darling stopped 25 shots for Chicago.
Michigan State Jumps Ahead Early, Beats Northwestern 61-52Vic Law had 16 points and nine rebounds for Northwestern (12-3, 1-1), while Scottie Lindsey added 11 points.
Pacers Leave Bulls In The Dust With 111-101 WinJimmy Butler scored 25 points and Dwyane Wade had 20 for the Bulls, who never led and only forced two ties in the game.
Wisconsin Cubs Fan Makes Pilgrimage To Wrigley -- In His WheelchairDennis Schulze completed a 115-mile trip from his Beloit home to the Friendly Confines.
Report: Bulls Coach Fred Hoiberg On Hot SeatHoiberg's Bulls missed the playoffs in his first season as head coach.

Best Signature Cocktails In ChicagoChicago is a town known for its amazing food, but while eating Chicago-style it's possibly to drink Chicago-style as well...
Best Bars In Chicago To Ring In 2017There are plenty of local bars rolling out the cocktail cart and party hats to help you say a fond farewell or give a kick in the pants to 2016.
4 Course Hanukkah Dinner RecipeWant to spice up Hanukkah dinner this year? Try this complete four course meal!

