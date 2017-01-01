Chicago Police Prepare For New Year’s Eve Celebrations
Expect to see hundreds of police officers patrolling the streets downtown.
Hundreds March To Remember Victims Of Gun Violence
Marchers carried carried crosses representing Chicago murder victims.
2016: The Inspirational
CBS 2's Roseanne Tellez takes a look at some of this year's nicest stories.
Wisconsin Cubs Fan Makes Wheelchair Pilgrimage
Dennis Schulze expressed his love for the baseball champs and raised money for charity.
Bernstein: Pace Should Face Media Alone
The Bears have scheduled Ryan Pace and John Fox to meet the media next Wednesday.