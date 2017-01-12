Latest Chicago News

Step Up For Kids Event Reaches New Heights In Its 20th YearThe hospital held its 20th annual 'Step Up For Kids' event on Sunday at the Aon Center, benefiting the Lurie Children's Department of Family Services.
Immigration Advocates Call Trump's Refugee Restrictions 'Misguided'They say the President's move to block refugees will do little more than hurt people who need help.
Armed Robberies Reported In Lake ViewPolice are warning residents about a series of armed robberies this month in the North Side neighborhood.
O'Hare Detainee Sent Back To Saudi ArabiaThe niece of the Syrian woman sent back spoke to CBS 2.
Immigration Advocates Cheer Release Of O'Hare DetaineesBut the Department of Homeland Security said the temporary court order releasing the detainees does not affect Trump's overall travel ban.
Illinois Fails To Support Disability Services, Report FindsA federal court monitor is criticizing Illinois for failing to ensure that people with developmental disabilities receive adequate support within their communities for a second year in a row.

Bulls' Taj Gibson Out Against 76ers With Sore AnkleGibson is averaging 11.6 points and a team-high 7.1 rebounds.
Banks, Garner Lead Penn State Over Illinois, 71-67Shep Garner scored 18 points, and Payton Banks added 17.
Thomas' 18 Points Lead No. 16 Creighton Over DePaul, 83-66Khyri Thomas scored 18 points, and Marcus Foster added 15.
Georgia Tech Upsets Irish 62-60 As Okogie Scores At BuzzerJosh Okogie made a fast-break layup as time expired and Tadric Jackson scored 25 points.
Levine: White Sox Still Looking To Sell Veterans"There is a balance here," GM Rick Hahn says of the right timing to make a trade.
Jimmy Butler, Bulls Have 'Worst' Game Of Season Following ControversyAfter two days of slinging criticism at one another, the Bulls fell 100-88 to the Heat as Butler shot 1-of-13.

Best Comedy Shows Coming To Chicago In Spring 2017Shake off the winter blues by looking ahead to these comedy shows scheduled for this spring in the Chicago area. From improv to festivals, there are plenty of ways to get a laugh or two.
Romantic Valentine's Day DestinationsLooking for a romantic retreat? These Valentine's Day destinations are the perfect way to get away from it all!
5 Valentine's Day Activities For Singles
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!
Best Stores In Chicago For Secondhand Baby GearRemember that adorable onesie you got for your little one that they wore once before it was too suddenly too small? Try shopping second-hand for baby gear instead.
Valentine's Day Dinner For Two

