  • Tia Carrere Celebrates 'Wayne's World' 25th Anniversary

    The memorable home in Aurora featured in the movie has been recreated for the anniversary.

  • Pizzas Head To Troops Overseas For Super Bowl

    Pizzas 4 Patriots aims to cheer up troops in Afghanistan for Sunday's kick-off.

  • Synagogue Vandalized With Swastikas

    A hate crime investigation is underway at the Chicago Loop Synagogue.

  • More "Feds" May Come To Chicago

    More ATF agents could move to Chicago. Rev. Jesse Jackson gives CBS 2 his thoughts.

  • Dogs Sniffing Out Cancer In Humans

    They've raised the alarm for some Chicago firefighters.

Reward Offered For Information About Loop Synagogue VandalismA vandal smashed the front window of the Chicago Loop Synagogue and affixed swastikas to its front entrance.
Tia Carrere Celebrates 'Wayne's World' 25th Anniversary In AuroraThe memorable home featured in the movie has been recreated for the special anniversary as the town gets ready to 'Party On!'
Hundreds Of Pizzas Head To Troops Overseas For The Super BowlPizzas 4 Patriots aims to cheer up troops in Afghanistan for Sunday's kick-off by sending them a little slice of home.
Person Walks Into Mount Sinai Hospital With Gunshot WoundState police investigated after a man walked into hospital and claimed he was shot while driving on I-290 Sunday morning.
Police Warn Of Burglaries On North SidePolice are warning residents of burglaries in the Town Hall district on the North Side in the last few weeks.
2 Dead, 7 Wounded In Chicago Weekend ShootingsTwo 15-year-old boys were killed and seven people were wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening, according to CPD.

No. 12 UNC Beats No. 20 Notre Dame 83-76 In Relocated GameJustin Jackson scored 16 points to help No. 12 North Carolina beat No. 20 Notre Dame 83-76 on Sunday.
Blackhawks Beat Stars, 5-3Van Riemsdyk put in a rebound for his second goal of the season with 4:03 left for the tiebreaking goal.
Minnesota Beats Illinois, 68-59
Marquette Beats DePaul, 92-79Andrew Rowsey came off the bench to hit five 3-pointers and score 22 points.
Rockets Rally Past Bulls 121-117 In OTThe Bulls played without star forward Jimmy Butler, who was nursing a bruised heel.
Gruen: Wisconsin Is A Model Of ConsistencyBadgers basketball is the most simplistic brand of the sport.

Winter Weather: How To Survive In Hazardous ConditionsWant to know how to keep you and your family safe in the event of dangerous winter weather? Former NAVY SEAL Clinton Emerson shares his survival tips.
Best Low-Carb Dishes In ChicagoIn Chicago, you can find crave worthy low carb dishes at an array of eateries from a French bistro and a legendary Chicago pizzeria, to a modern breakfast joint, a fast food favorite and a culinary oasis of wellness.
Best Comedy Shows Coming To Chicago In Spring 2017Shake off the winter blues by looking ahead to these comedy shows scheduled for this spring in the Chicago area. From improv to festivals, there are plenty of ways to get a laugh or two.
Romantic Valentine's Day DestinationsLooking for a romantic retreat? These Valentine's Day destinations are the perfect way to get away from it all!
5 Valentine's Day Activities For Singles
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!

WBBM - Canon MAXIFY Printers Small Business Grant ChallengeTell us why your Small Business should win the Grand Prize grant of $10,000... and you could win!
International Motorcycle ShowRiders unite at the Progressive International Motorcycle Show from Feb. 10-12 at the Donald E. Stevenson Convention Center. For details, visit motorcycleshow.com.
YOU COULD WIN A 3-DAY TRIP FOR 2!Looking to escape Chiberia? Enter for a chance to win a 3-day trip for two (2) to the white quartz-sand beaches and aquamarine waters of Pensacola, Florida… where the beach is just the beginning!
Generic Online & On-Air Contest Rules

