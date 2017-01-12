Travelers Detained Due To Trump Travel Ban Released
Federal judge temporarily blocks deportations of people subject to president's travel ban.
Trump Order Detains Many At O'Hare Airport
Customs Blocks Passengers From Entering
3 People Shot In Gold Coast
An off-duty Cook County sheriff’s officer is among three shot during fight in Gold Coast.
Butler, Bulls Have 'Worst' Game Following Controversy
After two days of slinging criticism, the Bulls fell 100-88 to the Heat as Butler shot 1-of-13.
Emmett Till Shocker: Woman Changes Her Story
Carolyn Donham says she did not tell the truth in court, according to a new book about the 1955 murder.
