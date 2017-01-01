Latest Chicago News

8 Killed, 24 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across ChicagoAbout 1:10 a.m. Monday, a 36-year-old was standing outside in the 2200 block of West Chicago in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood when someone in a black SUV opened fire, striking him in the abdomen, face and left leg. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Fires Shots In Albany ParkPolice said a witness saw a male in the vehicle show a gun, which is when the off-duty sergeant fired shots at the vehicle as it drove away.
Rauner To Sign School Lead Testing MandateIt's legislation that aims to prevent children from being exposed to lead poisoning in their drinking water.
Man Burned, Critically Hurt In West Pullman Domestic DisputeThe 18-year-old was involved in the dispute about 2:30 a.m. in the 11500 block of South Lafayette when the suspect threw accelerant on him, causing burns to his body, according to Chicago Police.
Barricaded Man Shoots Squad Car Then Surrenders In Will CountyJohn Patrick Thomas has been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and was booked into the Will County Adult Detention Facility shortly before 7 p.m., according to the Will County sheriff’s office.
Section Of Northerly Island Trail Languishes In DisrepairWaves crashing over the east side of the park damaged several hundred feet of the path.

McDermott's Career Night, Butler's Big Shots Late Lead Bulls Past Grizzlies, 108-104Doug McDermott scored a career-high 31 points.
Northwestern Rolls Past Iowa, 89-54 Scottie Lindsey scored 22 points.
Surging Wild Beat Blackhawks, 3-2, To Grab Top Spot In Western ConferenceDevan Dubnyk made 33 saves.
Levine: Teams Stepping Up Offers For White Sox's Jose QuintanaThe smart money is on Quintana being dealt before spring training begins.
Levine: Cubs' Crane Kenney Outlines Wrigley Field ChangesThe bullpens down the outfield lines will soon be gone at Wrigley Field.
Maryland Beats Illinois, 62-56Anthony Cowan scored a career-high 19 points.

Valentine's Day Dinner For Two
DIY Valentine's Day GiftsLooking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift while trying to stick to a budget? These DIY presents will leave your sweetie stuck with cupid's arrow!
Best Restaurants In Chicago For Valentine's Day 2017Since Valentine's Day, 2017 falls on a Tuesday, many restaurants will offer special options over a long weekend, so snagging a cozy spot may not be that dicey.
Best Consignment Shops In Chicago To Sell Clothing And AccessoriesIs your closet close to overflowing? Sell some of the items you no longer need when you check out these consignment shops in the Chicago area.
Best Signature Cocktails In ChicagoChicago is a town known for its amazing food, but while eating Chicago-style it's possibly to drink Chicago-style as well...
Book Gift Guide For The Sports Enthusiast In Your Life

