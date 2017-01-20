President Trump: On The Ground At Inauguration | The Latest: CBS NewsChicago Protesters March | Trump Vows To Give Power Back To The People | Full Text Of Speech | Students Watch Inauguration

Chicago Couple Takes Wedding Photos In The Middle Of Women's MarchA Chicago couple took their wedding photos on Saturday in the center of one of the biggest organized marches in the nation - the Women's March on Chicago.
Police Warn Of Masked Robbers On West SideChicago Police are warning residents of armed robberies involving two to four masked males on the West Side.
Saturday’s ‘Rare’ Warm Weather Comes Close, But Misses RecordOn Saturday, Chicago got a welcome, if rare, warm January day in a month normally associated with bitter cold.
Supt. Eddie Johnson Makes A Bold Statement At Community MeetingChicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson made a bold statement on Saturday about the thousands of officers under his command.
Hundreds Of Thousands March On Washington For Women's RightsThe largest march took place in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, surpassing even organizer’s expectations.
Chicagoans Take A Stand On Women's Rights At March And RallyAll races and ages came together on Saturday for women’s rights, in the largest protest outside the capitol.

Wilson Scores 19, Leads Michigan In 66-57 Win Over IllinoisD.J. Wilson scored 12 of his 19 points in the first half, helping Michigan build a double-digit lead.
No. 13 Butler Holds Off DePaul 70-69 In OTKethan Savage scored 20 points.
No. 15 Notre Dame Beats Syracuse, 84-66V.J. Beachem finished with a career-high 30 points.
A Decade Later, Lovie Smith Savors 'Special' Bears TeamThe Bears won the NFC Championship 10 years ago Saturday.
Atlanta Hawks Beat Bulls 102-93, Repel Late Surge By ChicagoJimmy Butler finished with 19 points for the Bulls, who looked uninspired most of the night. They have dropped five of seven.
Blackhawks Beat Bruins 1-0 On Marian Hossa's Late GoalScott Darling stopped 30 shots for his second shutout of the season.

5 Valentine's Day Activities for Singles
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!
Best Stores In Chicago For Secondhand Baby GearRemember that adorable onesie you got for your little one that they wore once before it was too suddenly too small? Try shopping second-hand for baby gear instead.
Valentine's Day Dinner For Two
DIY Valentine's Day GiftsLooking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift while trying to stick to a budget? These DIY presents will leave your sweetie stuck with cupid's arrow!
Best Restaurants In Chicago For Valentine's Day 2017Since Valentine's Day, 2017 falls on a Tuesday, many restaurants will offer special options over a long weekend, so snagging a cozy spot may not be that dicey.

Granite Peak Ski Package GiveawayEnter here to win two days of skiing and two nights lodging at Granite Peak Ski Area! It's the No. 1 ski destination in the Midwest!
