Navy Pier Holds Children's New Years Eve CelebrationFamilies with young children welcomed 2017 at the stroke of noon on Saturday at Navy Pier's Chicago Children's Museum.

Police: 1 Dead, 1 Critical After Princeton Park Domestic StabbingOne person was killed and a woman was critically injured in a domestic stabbing Saturday afternoon in the Princeton Park neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

Police: Man Shot To Death After Crash In AustinA man was shot to death during an argument after a traffic crash Saturday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

Hundreds March To Remember Victims Of Chicago's Gun ViolenceHundreds of people will march Saturday to honor the victims of Chicago’s gun violence in 2016.

Nearly 200 New Illinois Laws To Take Effect In January 2017Nearly 200 new Illinois laws will take effect in the new year, including first-in-the nation rules requiring hairstylists to undergo training to help domestic violence victims and others making it easier for juvenile offenders to get a fresh start.

Chicago Police Prepare For New Year's Eve Celebrations New Year’s Eve celebrations are happening across the city on Saturday and Chicago police are already preparing.