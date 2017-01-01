Chicago Police Officer Charged With Sexual Assault
Eugene Ciardullo, 51, allegedly had a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.
People React To The Closing Of Ringling Bros. Circus
Ringling Brothers’ circus is set to take down the big tent after 146 years.
Civil Rights Leader Reflects On King's Legacy
"Martin made America face the fact that it was a sick society," C.T. Vivian said.
Levine: Teams Stepping Up Offers For Jose Quintana
The smart money is on the White Sox dealing Quintana before spring training begins.
Police Shoot A Suspect 48 Hours After DOJ Report
The incident is the third police-involved shooting so far in 2017 in Chicago.
