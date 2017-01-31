  • Pastor Claims Chicago Gangs 'Believe In' Trump

    Founder of Ohio megachurch told president top Chicago gang members want "to lower that body count."

  • Chicago Lawsuits Challenge Trump Travel Ban

    Doctor at Christ Medical Center could lose job because he can't return from United Arab Emirates.

  • Chicago's New Bag Tax Takes Effect

    New 7-cents-per-bag tax is the city's latest attempt to increase reliance on reusable bags.

  • Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch For Supreme Court

    President urges Democrats and Republicans to support conservative federal judge for high court.

  • Trump’s Travel Ban Delays Refugee Sisters From Congo

    Volunteers have been preparing to welcome the women, but the order put their transit in limbo.

Latest Chicago News

Teen Mom, Baby Daughter Missing Since MondayLucille Beasley-Brown left home Monday with her 3-month-old daughter, Santana Jones, according to a missing person alert from police, who did not provide their home address.
Driver, Student Injured In School Bus Crash In SchaumburgTwo people, including a student, were hurt when a school bus was struck by two vehicles at an icy intersection Wednesday morning in northwest suburban Schaumburg.
Investigation Continues On 9th Anniversary Of Lane Bryant MurdersOn the ninth anniversary of the murder of five women at a southwest suburban Lane Bryant store, Tinley Park police continue to solicit tips on the cold case.
Field Museum Offers Free Admission In FebruaryThe Field Museum is offering free admission to Illinois residents throughout the month of February.
Metra's Fare Hike Takes Effect, The Third Increase In 3 YearsCommuters who use Metra are paying more for their rides starting Wednesday.
Ohio Pastor Claims Chicago Gangs Want To Work With Trump To Fight CrimeDr. Darrell Scott, senior pastor of New Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, was a guest of Trump's at an African-American History Month meeting at the White House, and claimed he was "contacted by some of the top gang thugs in Chicago for a sit-down."

Latest Chicago Sports

This Is A Real Headline: Illinois State Signs O-Lineman Kobe BuffalomeatBuffalomeat's signing and one-of-a-kind name drew quite the response on social media.
Cubs Acquire RHP Eddie Butler From RockiesThere was also international bonus money exchanged.
Dowell Loggains' Biggest Goal For Bears' Offense In 2017? ContinuityLoggains has assessed the inconsistencies of his Bears offense in 2016.
Preview: Bulls-ThunderTip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Hertl Gets Game-Winner In Sharks' 3-1 Win Over BlackhawksDennis Rasmussen scored and Corey Crawford made 26 saves for the Blackhawks, who have lost three straight games.
L.J. Peak Scores 5 Points In Final Minute To Lift Georgetown Past DePaulRodney Pryor hit four 3-pointers and had 26 points.

Eat.See.Play

Winter Weather: How To Survive In Hazardous ConditionsWant to know how to keep you and your family safe in the event of dangerous winter weather? Former NAVY SEAL Clinton Emerson shares his survival tips.
Best Low-Carb Dishes In ChicagoIn Chicago, you can find crave worthy low carb dishes at an array of eateries from a French bistro and a legendary Chicago pizzeria, to a modern breakfast joint, a fast food favorite and a culinary oasis of wellness.
Best Comedy Shows Coming To Chicago In Spring 2017Shake off the winter blues by looking ahead to these comedy shows scheduled for this spring in the Chicago area. From improv to festivals, there are plenty of ways to get a laugh or two.
Romantic Valentine's Day DestinationsLooking for a romantic retreat? These Valentine's Day destinations are the perfect way to get away from it all!
5 Valentine's Day Activities For Singles
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!

