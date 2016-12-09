Bears’ Eddie Royal Doubtful For Sunday’s Game With Lions

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) Bears receiver Eddie Royal’s status is in doubt again.
Hampered by a toe injury, Royal is listed as doubtful to play on Sunday against the Lions, coach John Fox told reporters at Halas Hall on Friday. Royal also missed Sunday’s contest with the 49ers.
Royal didn’t practice this week as he recovers from the injury. The Bears have also listed reserve tackle Mike Adams as doubtful for the game.
Royal missed seven games last season with various injuries. He has missed three games this season and could miss a fourth Sunday.
Kickoff between the Bears (3-9) and Lions (8-4) comes at noon CT from Ford Field.
