Report: Bill Polian Expected To Receive Interest From Bears For Front Office Advisory Role

(CBS) Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian is open to a return to the NFL and is expected to garner “heavy consideration” for a front office position with the Bears, CBSSports.com’s Jason La Canfora reported Sunday.

The 74-year-old Polian would likely return to the league in a senior advisory role for a team, La Canfora reported. The Bears are led by second-year general manager Ryan Pace, who has overseen an organization that has gone 9-20 since he took over in January 2015.

Polian currently works as a broadcaster.

La Canfora joined Mully and Grote on 670 on Monday morning, explaining that Polian wouldn’t be replacing Pace but working hand in hand with him on the most important football operation matters.

“This wouldn’t be micro-managing everything, scouring the waiver wire, making every decision, deciding what temperature the coffee should be and all that stuff,” La Canfora said. “I do think he would be in the building. He would be watching things closely. He’d be making recommendations to ownership. The way I’ve heard it is it would be a senior advisory position, come in and see how decisions are being made, seeing what processes are in place, see how they’re getting to some conclusions they’re getting at and give recommendations on what he thinks is the best way to do things, kind seeing who’s pulling their weight and maybe who’s not and then trying to get a long-term structure in place to be more of a winning franchise.”

