Bears Sign TE MyCole Pruitt

(CBS) General manager Ryan Pace is always looking for value to add for his Bears roster. He hopes to have found that by signing tight end MyCole Pruitt off the Vikings’ practice squad Tuesday.
A native of South Bend, Ind. and a standout at Southern Illinois, Pruitt was a fifth-round pick to the Vikings in 2015. He has 11 catches for 96 yards in two seasons but just one grab in 2016.
The Bears waived defensive back De’Vante Bausby on Tuesday in a corresponding roster move. The team also placed tackle Mike Adams on injured reserve and signed tackle Matt McCants to the roster on Monday.
Pruitt joins a tight end position that currently includes Logan Paulsen, Daniel Brown and Ben Braunecker.
The Bears (3-10) return to work on Wednesday as they prepare for their Week 15 contest with the Packers (7-6).
