Back From Suspension, Bears’ Jeffery Focuses On Strong Finish

By Chris Emma–

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — When Bears quarterback Matt Barkley threw a ball downfield Wednesday, it was caught.

In fact, that reception in perfect stride looked routine. Barkley lofted it with the right touch, and Alshon Jeffery hauled it in seamlessly. The Bears have their top target back from suspension.

“He looked good,” Bears coach John Fox said of Jeffery. “He looks like he’s taken care of himself, and he had a good first day back as far as practice goes.”

Consider that no surprise. Fox fully expected that. After all, Jeffery is in the final three games of his second stint of a contract season. Following an injury-riddled 2015 — one in which Jeffery missed seven games with four different soft-tissue injuries — he was tendered the franchise tag and asked to prove himself.

The Bears’ situation at receiver is complicated by the uncertainty to Kevin White’s future after two surgeries and just four games played in two years. Adding to it, the team could be moving forward with a young quarterback from this next draft. Placing a player of Jeffery’s capabilities out wide would be beneficial.

Jeffery, 26, had maintained good health but had one touchdown in his first nine games. Then came a four-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, with Jeffery for taking a supplement he didn’t know was illegal. Jeffery appealed, but it was no use.

“I’m going to own up to it and I accept the punishment,” said Jeffery, who returned to Halas Hall on Monday. “At the end of the day, it’s my name on it, so I’m moving forward with it. So it is what it is. I learned from it. That’s all I can say.”

Jeffery declined to discuss the banned supplement, nor did he elaborate on whether it was a dietary substance or one to maintain health. He’s moving forward with the Bears.

During his four-game absence, the Bears went 1-3. In their loss to the Titans in Week 12 and loss to the Lions this past Sunday, dropped balls could’ve won the game.

“I want to say that I feel like if I was playing, some of those games we would have had a different outcome,” Jeffery said. “We probably would have won.”

Instead, the Bears are now 3-10 on the season and Jeffery, who still remains the team’s leader in receiving yards, hasn’t made his share of an impact.

The Bears must soon decide whether they plan on retaining Jeffery. Negotiations broke off last February, and the team tendered the franchise tag. It was to pay $14.6 million this season, but $3.45 million was forfeited in four lost game checks.

As Jeffery has failed to prove himself, the franchise tag could again be the Bears’ route, though it comes at a larger price this time around. Perhaps the loss of leverage from his accidental suspension could be used against Jeffery in negotiations, an incidental bargaining chip for the Bears. These final three games are just another sample size that can’t make up for another season of unfulfilled potential.

“We’re just trying to finish these last three games 3-0,” Jeffery said. “That’s all that matters. Contract stuff will take care of itself. We’re trying to finish these last three games on a high note.”

During his time away, Jeffery trained in Washington, keeping away from headlines and social media. He also did yoga — “I thought why not? I’ve got nothing else to do” — and kept in game shape.

The Bears have their top receiver back for their final three games of this season. Then comes decision time for the future, one jeopardized by his suspension.

“I don’t think I’ve got nothing to prove to no one,” he said. “I just go out there and do my job and play football and play hard.

“It is what it is. There’s nothing I can do about it. All I can do is try to work hard. Hopefully whatever happens at the end of this season is something good.”

Extra points: Eddie Royal (toe), Tracy Porter (knee), Eddie Goldman (ankle) and Sherrick McManis (illness) didn’t practice on Wednesday … The Bears practiced inside the Walter Payton Center in the frigid winter conditions. The Packers worked outside in the single digits of Green Bay. On Thursday, the Bears will move practice outdoors.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.