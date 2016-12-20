2 Teens Among 5 Shot Across City On Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenage boys were among at least five people wounded in separate shootings on the South and West sides of Chicago on Monday.

The latest attack happened about 7:30 p.m. in North Austin, where a 16-year-old boy heard gunfire in the 1300 block of North Latrobe and realized he’d been hit in the leg, according to Chicago Police. He took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, and his condition was stabilized, police said.

Just after 4 p.m., officers responding to a Back of the Yards shooting found a 15-year-old boy on the ground with a gunshot wound to the abdomen in the 4800 block of South Ada , police said. He was taken in serious condition to Comer Children’s Hospital.

About 1:45 p.m. on the Near West Side, someone stopped a 25-year-old man riding in a vehicle in the 2500 block of West Adams, struck up a conversation and then shot him in the left thigh, police said. He was taken to Rush University Medical Center and transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Another North Austin shooting happened about 12:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Mayfield. A gunman walked up to a 28-year-old man, shot him repeatedly in the chest and then ran away, police said. He was taken in critical condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Monday’s first shooting happened about 12:15 a.m. in Grand Crossing, where a 26-year-old man was shot in the foot inside a home in the 7800 block of South Ingleside, police said. His condition was stabilized at Jackson Park Hospital.

That attack was part of a weekend that saw 38 people shot across Chicago, nine of them fatally.

