Amazon To Build 2 Distribution Centers In Western Suburbs

(CBS) – One thousand jobs.

It’s quite a Christmas present for the far west suburbans, courtesy of Amazon.

CBS 2’s Derrick Blakley reports on the online retailer’s local expansion with two new fulfillment centers.

The same kind of activity you see at Amazon’s sprawling, 1 million-square-foot center in Kenosha will soon be happening at a similar facility to be built near I-88 and Route 59 in Aurora.

Amazon was attracted by the location and the people, says Aurora Mayor Robert J. O’Connor.

Another, smaller facility of 400,000 square feet will be built nearby at Buckley and Ferry Road, next to Warrenville’s new tax-increment financing district.

It’s the kind of news that Illinois can use, coming on the same day the U.S. Census confirmed the state lost 38,000 people last year – more than any other state.

“We certainly have our challenges as a state, but there are still quality people here, there are still opportunities for businesses to locate here and be successful,” Warrenville Mayor David Brummel says.

The larger Aurora center will ship smaller items: books, small appliances and the like. The center near Warrenville will handle bigger ones, such as big-screen TVs.

Both should be open by October 2017.