Man Critically Injured In Humboldt Park Fire

December 20, 2016 7:28 AM
Filed Under: Fire, Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was critically injured in a fire early Tuesday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Firefighters were called at 4:11 a.m. to the blaze in the 3700 block of West Division, according to the Chicago Fire Department. It was extinguished by 4:56 a.m.

A man in his 30s was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, fire officials said.

Further details were not immediately available.

