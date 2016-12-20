Man Critically Injured In Humboldt Park Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was critically injured in a fire early Tuesday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.
Firefighters were called at 4:11 a.m. to the blaze in the 3700 block of West Division, according to the Chicago Fire Department. It was extinguished by 4:56 a.m.
A man in his 30s was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, fire officials said.
Further details were not immediately available.
