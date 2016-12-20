Thomason: Top Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 16

By Jack Thomason–

(CBS) This is it. This is for all the marbles.

You’ve worked hard to get to this point, and now it’s about a one-week showdown for the fantasy football championship. I’ll be listing the best players at any position, including defense, to give you an edge going into your title match. One side note: if Alshon Jeffery, A.J. Green or Adrian Peterson are available, I’d pick them up over everyone. Ty Montgomery might be the one player worth mulling that decision over. Good luck to everyone, and thank you for reading this column all year. Happy Holidays and may a championship be in your future.

Here are my top 10 waiver adds for 10- and 12-member leagues:

1. Ty Montgomery (RB, Green Bay Packers) – Montgomery was a game-changer in Week 15, and if you owned him it’s likely you’re in the title game. He’s a hybrid running back/receiver who offers elite dual-threat ability in a premier offense. There’s no question he’s the top add, especially given he has dual eligibility at running back and receiver in most leagues. Playing him at receiver is basically unfair.

2. Derrick Henry (RB, Tennessee Titans) – Henry continues to see a larger role since the Titans’ bye week. He scored two touchdowns Sunday and is definitely a flex play for your championship matchup. The Titans are focused on the running game, and if they win out, they win the AFC South and lock up a home playoff game. He gets a mediocre Jaguars’ rush defense next.

3. Robby Anderson (WR, New York Jets) – Anderson is one of those late-blooming season-winning players. Since Bryce Petty has taken over, he’s seen a 31-percent target market share, which would rank first over the entire year. Anderson continues to make plays and Sunday was no different, as he snagged four balls for 80 yards and a score. The Patriots are up next, and the Jets will have to throw plenty to keep up.

4. Tyler Lockett (WR, Seattle Seahawks) – So many of us were waiting for the Lockett explosion this year, and it never happened. He has battled injuries, as has quarterback Russell Wilson, but Thursday’s game reminded us of what he can do on any given week. Lockett hauled in seven of eight targets for 130 yards and a 57-yard touchdown. Arizona is traveling to Seattle with a pass defense that was just torched by Drew Brees for 389 yards. Patrick Peterson may be following Doug Bladwin and a similar player in Brandin Cooks just thrashed the Cardinals.

5. Kenneth Farrow (RB, San Diego Chargers) – While Ronnie Hillman was involved with seven carries Sunday, Farrow still saw significant volume, tallying 17 touches. As long as Melvin Gordon is out, Farrow, while unimpressive last week, will be a volume RB2 against the Cleveland Browns, who have made nearly every running back look elite this year.

6. Dion Lewis (RB, New England Patriots) – Do I expect Lewis to lead the Patriots in touches like he did in Denver? No, but I do think it’s reasonable, given the Jets still boast one of the league’s best run defenses even though they’ve allowed 100 yards to opposing backs in four of their last six games. Lewis also provides the pass receiving skills to take advantage of poor coverage by their linebackers. His ceiling is worth it, as he’s fully back from his ACL injury.

7. Dontrelle Inman (WR, San Diego Chargers) – Inman hasn’t gotten much respect, but he’s bee the most reliable receiver over the last five weeks for Philip Rivers. Inman saw eight targets to Tyrell Williams’ nine last week, turning them into five catches and 68 yards. With the Browns’ horrendous defense on the docket, everyone in this Chargers’ offense is a legitimate play for the final week.

8. Cameron Meredith (WR, Chicago Bears) – Meredith saw a whopping 13 targets Sunday and converted them into nine grabs for 104 yards. He’s seen eight or more targets in three of his last four games and should avoid Josh Norman in his next matchup with Alshon Jeffery back. Plus, Meredith runs most of his routes from the slot, and that’s where the Redskins struggle most in their pass defense. There’s a good chance this game ends up in a shootout, similar to the Packers’ game Sunday.

9. Justin Forsett (RB, Denver Broncos) – Forsett has been the clear lead back since being signed by Denver two weeks ago. Forsett out-touched Devontae Booker, 14-8, and he managed 53 yards on those touches. The entire Bronco rushing attack has been brutal since C.J. Anderson’s injury, but because of opportunity at a thin position and his ability to catch passes, Forsett makes the cut.

10. San Diego Chargers (Defense) – It’s all about winning the title, right? Well picking up the defense that’s playing the team allowing the most fantasy points to opposing defenses would be a smart move. Regardless of the Chargers being on the road, they’re playing the Browns, lead the league in interceptions and are third in defensive touchdowns. Pick them up and don’t look back.

Just missed: Matt Barkely, Paul Perkins, Kenneth Dion, J.J. Nelson, Sterling Shepard, John Brown, Jared Cook and Charles Clay.

Jack Thomason is 670 The Score’s fantasy football expert and co-host of “Chicago’s Fantasy Football Today,” which can be heard every Sunday during football season from 8-9 a.m. CT on WSCR-670 and 670thescore.com/listen. Follow him on Twitter @jthomason77 and feel free to ask fantasy questions.