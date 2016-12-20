Thursday Will Be The Final Boers & Bernstein Show

(CBS) Thursday will mark the end of an era at 670 The Score and in Chicago sports talk radio.

The Boers and Bernstein Show will broadcast for the final time Thursday, in a live remote from 1-6 p.m. at Real Time Sports in Elk Grove Village. Longtime host Terry Boers will retire in early January, and due to the holidays and usual vacation time late in the year, Thursday will be the final time Boers and co-host Dan Bernstein will hold a show together. In addition to an audio stream, there will be a live video stream to the 670 The Score Facebook page.

The duo has been a staple of Chicago radio, as the Boers and Bernstein Show has been on for more than 17 years, making it the longest-running show in Chicago sports radio history.

“A huge accomplishment, one station, one show for 17-plus years is unheard of in today’s times,” 670 The Score program director Mitch Rosen said.

Boers’ final show will be Jan. 5, a day in which he’ll host by himself with a bevy of old friends and special guests set to join him as 670 remembers his historic career. That show will take place in Blue Cross Blue Shield Performance Stage in the CBS Radio offices.

670 is asking listeners to help send Boers out in style by emailing your favorite memories of him to scorepromotions@cbsradio.com.