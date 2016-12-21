2 Charged With Stealing Teen’s Porsche At Gunpoint In Bridgeport

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenagers have been charged with stealing a 17-year-old boy’s Porsche at gunpoint Tuesday night in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood.

Janary Fields, 18; and a 17-year-old boy each face one felony count of vehicular hijacking, according to Chicago Police.

About 8:30 p.m., officers saw the 2017 Porsche go through a red light near 103rd and Luella, and pulled it over, police said.

They discovered the car had been stolen at gunpoint from a 17-year-old boy less than an hour earlier in the 500 block of West 32nd Street.

The officers coordinated a lineup, and Fields and the other teen were identified as the carjackers, police said.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Fields, of the 8300 block of South Aberdeen; and the boy were scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday. Fields was also cited for disobeying a solid red signal.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)