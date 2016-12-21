4 In Custody After Stolen Vehicle Crashes Into CTA Bus

December 21, 2016 9:51 AM
Filed Under: carjacking, Crash, Crime, CTA Bus, stolen vehicle

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people are in custody after a stolen vehicle crashed into a CTA bus Wednesday morning in the South Side Fuller Park neighborhood.

Officers were following a vehicle taken in a carjacking when it crashed into a CTA bus at 43rd and LaSalle at 8:07 a.m., according to Chicago Police.

After a short foot chase, four suspects were taken into custody, police said. A weapon was also recovered.

The driver and a passenger on the bus were taken to Saint Bernard Hospital and Mercy Hospital, but their conditions weren’t immediately available.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia