Chicago’s ‘Do-It-Yourself Messiah’ Concludes Tonight

(CBS) — A 41-year holiday tradition in Chicago has one final performance tonight.
WBBM’s Michele Fiore reports.
At the “Do It Yourself Messiah,” the audience who sings the Handel masterwork together stays together. Some 1,500 people pack the Harris Theatre, and many return year after year.
Executive director Ann Murray says for others, it will be a first.
Murray says just grab a score, and get ready to sing.
“Don’t be intimidated,” she says.
It’s an all-volunteer orchestra.
The final performance is Wednesday evening.