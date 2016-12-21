CTA Offers Free Rides On New Year’s Eve For Another Year

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Transit Authority announced Wednesday they will continue their free ride program on New Years Eve in partnership with MillerCoors’ Miller Lite.

Riders can take advantage of free rides on all CTA buses and trains beginning 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 until 4 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.

“We at CTA are happy to provide our customers with free, safe and reliable transportation this New Year’s Eve,” said CTA President Dorval Carter, Jr., in a statement. “We wish everyone a very happy new year and encourage revelers to leave their keys at home and let CTA be their designated driver.”

For the last five years, MillerCoors’ Miller Lite has sponsored the program as part of an agreement with the CTA.

The CTA will be offering extended hours of operation and/or increased frequency of service on several bus and rail routes, in addition to the free rides.

As a reminder, the CTA said customers do not need to touch their fare cards on Ventra readers at rail station turnstiles or when boarding buses. But as in past years, no refunds will be issued if customers pay during the free-ride window.

As part of the sponsorship, Miller Lite covers the cost of all rides taken, plus the operating costs to run CTA service during the hours in which the promotion is offered.

The CTA provided more than 113,000 rides last New Year’s Eve between the 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. window.