Pension Fund To Probe How One Man Works For Several Park Districts At Once

(CBS) — The Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund is investigating the new head of the Bensenville Park District to see if he qualifies for pensions at three other jobs — jobs he claims to have held at the same time.

The newly hired interim head of the Bensenville Park District is Joe Vallez – who has worked for the North Berwyn, Marengo and Justice park districts.

Published reports about his jobs prompted the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund and its executive director, Louis Kosiba, to look into Vallez’s work hours.

“Currently, with those three employers. Mr. Vallez is expected to work 3,000 hours a year. And that is unusual. And so we decided to investigate,” Kosiba says.

“And the way we are investigating is contacting him and his employers and asking for documentation as to the amount of time that he spends with each one of the those employers.”

Just for some perspective, a 40-hour work week works out to about 2,000 hours a year.

WBBM has tried to reach Joe Vallez for comment.