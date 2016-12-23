18-Year Old Shot And Critically Wounded In Marquette Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and is in critical condition Friday morning in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
The 18-year-old man sustained seven gun shot wounds to the back, arm, leg and torso. The incident occured at approximately 9 a.m. Friday morning in the 6300 block of South Rockwell.
The victim was walking when two offenders came from the mouth of the alley on the east side of the street, according to police. The offenders approached the victim, fired shots and fled back through the alley on foot.
The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. He remains in critical condition, police said.