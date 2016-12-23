Bears Place Eddie Goldman On IR

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) Make it 19 on injured reserve.

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman is the latest Bears player to be shut down for the season, with the team placing him on IR Friday.

Goldman, the second-round pick in 2015, suffered a high ankle sprain during the Bears’ loss to the Eagles in September. He returned in mid-November but re-injured it against the Bucs. After missing the Week 11 game against the Giants, Goldman played in the next three games. Then came another setback, which kept Goldman out against the Packers last Sunday.

Bears coach John Fox had initially said earlier this week that the team intended to have Goldman return if able, listing him as day-to-day. Those plans changed with their decision on Friday.

To replace Goldman’s spot on the roster, the Bears activated center Cornelius Edison from the practice squad.

The Bears also ruled out guard Eric Kush for Saturday’s game with the Redskins. He suffered a concussion during the week.

Bryce Callahan (knee), Ka’Deem Carey (shulder), David Fales (right thumb), Cre’Von LeBlanc (knee), Cornelius Washington (back) and Willie Young (knee) are all listed as questionable to play.

Redskins star tight end Jordan Reed is listed as questionable to play due to a shoulder injury.

Kickoff between the Bears and Redskins comes at noon on Saturday from Soldier Field.

