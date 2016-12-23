Reputed Gang Member Charged In Far South Side Murder

CHICAGO (CBS) — A reputed gang member was ordered held without bail on Thursday for allegedly killing a man and shooting at the man’s two cousins outside the Altgeld Gardens apartment complex.

Damon Rogers killed Maurice “Dough Boy” McKnight on Sept. 19 in the 13000 block of South Langley, Cook County prosecutors said.

One of McKnight’s cousins, a 20-year-old man, was shot in the chest but survived, Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Estrada said. McKnight’s other cousin, a 24-year-old man, wasn’t injured.

Rogers, who fled to Las Vegas, was extradited to Chicago this week and admitted his role in the shootings, Estrada said.

The three victims were Gangster Disciples; Rogers is a Mickey Cobra, Estrada said.

The morning of McKnight’s murder, McKnight’s 24-year-old cousin went upstairs in an apartment and saw Rogers with another male. The 24-year-old didn’t say anything to the pair and went back outside to rejoin his brother and McKnight, 26, Estrada said.

The male who was with Rogers eventually came outside and a discussion started about McKnight, Estrada said. Then Rogers came out wearing a red sweatshirt and armed with a handgun, Estrada said.

The victims tried to defuse the situation and said they didn’t want trouble. Rogers’ companion then made a “gang-related comment” about a dead Black Disciple, Estrada said. Right after, Rogers allegedly shot McKnight.

Rogers went on to shoot McKnight’s 20-year-old cousin and then aimed at the 24-year-old, Estrada said.

Rogers shot at McKnight several more times while he was on the ground, Estrada said.

Rogers ran off but surveillance cameras captured him taking off his sweatshirt and throwing it under a nearby car, Estrada said.

Police recovered five .45-caliber casings as well as a .45-caliber handgun from a nearby apartment awning, Estrada said.

Multiple witnesses identified Rogers as the shooter, Estrada said.

Rogers, 24, of the 7100 block of South Champlain, was charged with murder and attempted murder.

While he was ordered held without bail for that deadly incident, Judge Adam Bourgeois Jr. on Thursday also ordered Rogers held on $2 million bail for an armed robbery that took place 13 days before the shooting.

In that incident Sept. 6, Rogers and two others robbed the Happy Grocery and Dollar Store, 1065 Granville, Estrada said.

