Cardinal Cupich Holds First Midnight Mass As Cardinal

CHICAGO (CBS) – Christians across Chicago will spend Sunday celebrating the true meaning of Christmas.
At Holy Name Cathedral, early Saturday morning, Cardinal Blase Cupich led his first Christmas Eve mass as cardinal.
CBS 2's Lauren Victory has a live look inside that mass.
It was the third midnight mass celebration in Chicago for Cupich. His new promotion, however, made this service extra special.
Cardinal Blase Cupich welcomes a pack house at Holy Name Cathedral.
Midnight mass is popular at the church, as tickets are distributed in advance. Not a seat was empty at the mass.
Commentators on the TV broadcast of the Christmas service made several mentions of the archbishop’s new title. Congregants at the packed cathedral listened intently to the new cardinal’s Christmas homily.
Pope Francis elevated Cupich to cardinal last month. It’s a position held by only a handful of American priests.
The Chicago religious leader told Catholics there are no coincidences in life. Faith and unity were a large part of his holiday message.
Cupich’s Christmas celebrations were far from over after midnight mass. He was set to visit inmates at the Cook County jail Sunday morning at 9 a.m.