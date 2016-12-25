Man Shot During Family Christmas Party In South Holland

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is in custody after he shot his girlfriend’s family member during a Christmas party Saturday night in south suburban South Holland, police said.
Officers responded about 9 p.m. to a call of a person shot at a home in the 17000 block of Parkside Avenue, according to a statement from South Holland police.
A family Christmas party had been going on at the home when an argument broke out between a man and woman, who are believed to be boyfriend and girlfriend, police said.
Family members escorted the 44-year-old man out of the party, but he returned about an hour later and tried to reenter the home, police said. He got into an argument with several family members in the front yard, then pulled out a gun and shot a 35-year-old man in the abdomen.
The family members were able to wrestle the gun away from the suspect and hold him until authorities arrived, police said. The victim was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
The man has been taken into custody and a weapon was recovered. South Holland police and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services Unit are investigating the incident.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)