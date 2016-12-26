43 Shot, 11 Fatally, In Christmas Weekend Shootings In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — The three-day Christmas weekend in Chicago has already become more violent than it was during the entire holiday weekend last year.

Eleven men were killed and at least 32 others have been wounded in shootings across the city since Friday evening, according to Chicago Police.

Last year, a total of 30 people were shot in Chicago over the four-day holiday weekend, leaving six dead.

The weekend’s most recent homicide happened about 9:20 p.m. Sunday in an East Chatham neighborhood mass shooting that left two men dead and five others wounded, two critically, on the South Side, police said. People were gathered for a party on the porch of a home in the 8600 block of South Maryland when someone wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt walked out from an adjacent alley and opened fire. The shooter then ran away.

An 18-year-old was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Another man, 21, was shot in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately provide information on the fatalities. A 35-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was also taken to Christ, where he was listed in critical condition, police said. A fourth male was shot in the body and taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital. Also, a 27-year-old man and 21-year-old woman both suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and were taken to Stroger, where their conditions were stabilized. A 39-year-old man shot in the foot later showed up at Roseland Community Hospital. He was listed in good condition.

About 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 2800 block of East 79th Street in the South Shore neighborhood and found 25-year-old Jamil Farley with gunshot wounds to the back, leg and head, according to police and the medical examiner’s office. Farley, of the 9900 block of South Clyde Avenue, was taken to South Shore Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:40 p.m.

Earlier Sunday afternoon, a man was shot to death in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side, authorities said. Jerry Thomas, 22, was in the 4400 block of West Chicago Avenue at 1:45 p.m. when a black truck drove by and someone inside fired shots striking him multiple times, authorities said. Thomas, who lived in the 1200 block of South Kolin, was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:21 p.m.

At 9:54 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side and found 24-year-old David McClure shot multiple times in the 1100 block of West 112th Place, authorities said. McClure, who lived on the same block as the shooting, was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m.

At 1:33 a.m. Sunday, 18-year-old Fabian Ortega was shot to death in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, authorities said. He was driving north in the 5300 block of South Francisco when shots rang out and he was struck in the neck and back. Ortega, who lived in the 3500 block of West 83rd Place, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:16 a.m.

Less than an hour earlier, 21-year-old Niko L. Walker was gunned down in another South Shore neighborhood shooting, authorities said. He was found at 12:49 a.m. lying on the ground in the backyard of a home in the 2600 block of East 76th Street. Walker, of the 5700 block of South Paxton, had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:12 a.m.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, 30-year-old Nathaniel L. Edwards was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the left side in a backyard in the 8900 block of South Hermitage in the South Side West Englewood neighborhood, authorities said. Edwards, of the 10600 block of South Aberdeen, was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:03 p.m.

Officers responded to a shooting just after midnight Saturday in the 3000 block of West 38th Place in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side and found a 27-year-old man on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:25 a.m. His not name has not been released.

At 10:50 p.m. Friday, two men walked out of a West Side Austin neighborhood home in the 500 block of North Laramie, and at least one person opened fire on them, police said. The older man, 21-year-old Derrick Jones, was shot across the body and pronounced dead at the scene at 11:19 p.m. The other man, Stephen Tucker, 20, suffered gunshot wounds to the head and back and died at Mount Sinai Hospital at 11:44 p.m., authorities said. They both lived on the block where they were killed.

The weekend’s latest nonfatal shootings both happened about 3:50 a.m. Monday.

A 26-year-old woman was in a vehicle in the 4100 block of North Kedvale in the Old Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, when a male, thought to be in his 40s, walked up and fired a shot, police said. She suffered a gunshot wound to the right hand and was taken in good condition to Swedish Covenant Hospital. Police said the shooting may be domestic-related.

A 31-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound in the buttocks in the 2700 block of West Adams and took himself to Rush University Medical Center for treatment, police said. Additional information was not immediately available as detectives investigate.

At least 25 more people were wounded in other shootings between 4:30 p.m. Friday and 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

A south suburb, South Holland, was also dealing with a case of Christmas weekend violence. Alford Thorpe, 44, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm Sunday night after police say he shot a member of his girlfriend’s family in the abdomen during a Christmas party. The victim’s condition was stabilized.

