Flights Cancelled At Midway, O’Hare Airports After Morning Fog

CHICAGO (CBS) — With the weather improving, so are the airports, but that was not the case earlier this morning.

Lines were getting long at Chicago’s Midway airport as holiday travelers try to make it home. But the early morning fog in Chicago, and the wind and snow in other destinations, was keeping some passengers on the ground. A wicked winter storm system complicated travel plans for people across the Midwest.

CBS 2’s Susanna Song is at Midway airport, where passengers were forced to deal with plenty of flight cancellations.

Things are looking better now, but just a few hours ago, there were dozens of cancellations from the overnight fog and from the ripple effect caused by winter storms in other parts of the country.

Looking at Southwest Airlines flight board at Midway on Monday morning, showed enough yellow cancellations to make passengers frustrated.

“I don’t really know what’s going on, I don’t know if I am going to be able to catch a flight today or anything,” said Gabby Richmond, whose flight was cancelled.

Richmond is among a group of Southwest travelers Monday morning arriving at Midway only to be told their flights are not taking off.

“It’s really frustrating because nobody told me,” Richmond said. “I did not get a text or nothing. I just found out when I got outside.”

Even to rebook, passengers have to stand in long lines. Many of them would just like to get home after the holidays.

Southwest said customers who had reservations Sunday or Monday, can rebook their flights without paying any additional charge as long as they fly within 14 days of their original date of travel.

As of 11:40 a.m. Monday morning, Midway was reporting a total of 31 cancellations, with an average delay of less than 15 minutes. O’Hare airport was reporting a total of 28 delays, also with an average delay of less than 15 minutes.