Man Found Dead On Frozen Deep Lake In Lake Villa

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 26-year-old man was found dead on the frozen surface of Deep Lake on Monday morning in north suburban Lake Villa.
Ryan Garrett’s body was spotted on the ice shortly before 11 a.m. about 800 feet offshore from the 500 block of Shoshoni Trail, according to Lake Villa police and the Lake County coroner’s office.
It was unknown how long the Lake Villa resident had been there, authorities said. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.
