Missing Chicago Girl Found Dead In Markham Garage

CHICAGO (CBS) — A missing 16-year-old Chicago girl was found beaten to death in a garage in south suburban Markham on Christmas Eve.

Weeks before Desiree Robinson’s body was found, her grandfather – who had temporary custody of her – had reported her missing.

Although her family did not have any idea where she was, Desiree had been in communication with them, according to her mother, Yvonne Ambrose.

“She was in contact with the family through Thursday; this past Thursday,” Ambrose said.

Two days later, Desiree’s body was found in a garage in the 16200 block of South Hamlin Avenue in Markham. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office determined she had died from injuries in an assault, and her death was ruled a homicide.

“Even to the perpetrator, let me say this: what you did to my granddaughter, I would not wish that to happen to you,” said her grandfather, Roscoe Robinson.

It’s unclear how Desiree – who lived in the South Chicago neighborhood, and had recently switched high schools – ended up in Markham.

“You can’t be in contact with them 24 hours a day. So when they are away, you are sort of just hoping and praying,” her grandfather said.

Crisis responder Andrew Holmes went door-to-door in the neighborhood on Monday, passing out fliers.

“They were in total shock about this homicide that happened out here,” he said.

Holmes was offering a $2,000 reward to find Desiree’s killer.

“When violence hits home, we never think it’s going to hit our doorstep, and the violence has hit our doorstep,” said Maureen Forte, a relative of Desiree’s.

Sources said investigators are talking to Desiree’s friends, and combing thru phone records. They also want to interview the occupants of the property where her body was found.

“Please say something, because it could happen to anybody. She didn’t deserve this,” Ambrose said. “She loved everyone. She was always smiling and happy.”