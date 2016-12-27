Second Body Found In Lynwood Pond A Week After Car Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — Divers have pulled a second body from a retention pond in south suburban Lynwood, more than a week after a car plunged into the icy water.
Witnesses saw a black Pontiac Grand Prix crash into the pond off the 2900 block of Lincoln Highway on Dec. 18.
The car ended up on its roof, and divers searched the water for four hours before suspending the search. The body of 27-year-old Christopher Stone was found the next day.
Witnesses had reported seeing a second person in the car, but no second body was found during a number of searches last week.
The Cook County Sheriff’s office said the body of a second person was found on Tuesday morning. The male victim has not yet been identified.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.