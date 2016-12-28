24-Year Old Shot Over Holiday Weekend Could Affect Basketball Career

CHICAGO (CBS) — She just finished college, with dreams of playing professional basketball.

But that was before she was shot while visiting family for the holidays on the city’s South Side.

CBS 2’s Charle De Mar spoke with that young woman’s family and those who witness the drive-by.

Juanita Robinson was just one of about 50 people shot over the violent holiday weekend.

Despite being shot four times, family told CBS 2 that Robinson is alert and in good spirits.

Robinson is a Chicago native and former stand-out basketball player at the University of Missouri.

“The next thing I know it’s like pop,” said Cheryl Green, who survived the shooting.

Robinson wears a different uniform Wednesday night, as her mother sits beside her as she recovered from a holiday shooting at Christ Hospital.

“When the first bullet hit her,” said Arnetta Robison, mother of Juanita. “It just took her out.”

Robinson was shot four times below the waist by a drive-by shooter at 86th and Morgan. The 24-year old was in town visiting her grandma on Christmas Eve.

“I’m just trying to stay strong for her,” Arnetta Robinson said. “I can’t let her see that I’m down inside.”

Glass from Cheryl Green’s shot out car windows litter the street.

“You can see the bullet holds all on top of the car,” Green said.

Those bullets narrowly missing Green who stood next to Robinson during the shooting.

The bullet ricochetted off the top right here,” Green said. “Juanita was down saying I’ve been hit, I’ve been hit.”

Robinson’s mother hopes Juanita will still be able to go overseas to play basketball.

“It’s scary because we don’t know is she is going to be able to play because of where he shot her at,” Green said.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Robinson did undergo surgery on Wednesday and is expected to pull through. She has started a GoFundMe to cover some of the bills and costly medical expenses.