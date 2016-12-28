Chicago Police To Equip All Officers With Body Cameras By End Of 2017

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Police Department will be equipping every patrol officer in the city with body cameras a year ahead of schedule.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Supt. Eddie Johnson have decided to step up the deployment of body cameras, and have every patrol officer in all 22 districts wearing one by the end of 2017. Originally, the city planned to complete the rollout by the end of 2018.
Officials said the cameras support the safety of officers while improving transparency.
Currently, officers in seven districts are equipped with body cameras. So far, those cameras have recorded more than 300,000 segments of footage since the beginning of 2015.
The expedited deployment of body cameras comes as the Police Department remains the focus of a U.S. Justice Department civil rights investigation of police use of force.