North Riverside Mall Robber Possibly Wanted For Previous Bank Robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man suspected of trying to rob a bank inside a grocery store dies after being shot by police.

That suspected robber was shot in front of shoppers inside the store after trying to rob a bank in the same strip mall. The FBI now says they know of him from a previous crime. CBS 2’s Sandra Torres reports.

Burlington Coat Factory is now back to business, a day after North Riverside police shot and killed a suspected bank robber inside the store.

“It’s very unfortunate someone wanted to rob the place,” said Chynelle Jackson. “And unfortunate that the person lost his life.”

The robbery suspect was identified as 41-year-old Alfonso Lopez from Berwyn.

The FBI released this surveillance image showing Lopez trying to rob the TCF bank inside Jewel Osco around noon on Tuesday.

“An employee noticed this guy standing in lobby, thought he looked suspicious and alerted police,” said Garrett Croom, FBI Chicago Special Agent.

Police reported Lopez got spooked and left the bank without money. He then walked over to Burlington Coat Factory in the same strip mall and that is when police approached him.

“These two cops were there with guns saying hit the ground hit the ground over and over…” said witness, Frank Tortorich.

Lopez reportedly grabbed an elderly man and held him at knifepoint. Officers opened fire and shot him.

The FBI said Lopez was already wanted for a separate bank robbery on Dec. 16 in River Forest.

“We believe it’s the same offender because of his MO, same mannerisms, same description and the way he went about robbing the bank,” Croom said.

Illinois State Police are now handling the investigation.