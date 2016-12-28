Report: Debbie Reynolds Rushed To Hospital After Possible Stroke

(CBS) — Debbie Reynolds has reportedly been rushed to the hospital after suffering a possible stroke, one day after daughter, Carrie Fisher’s death.
Reynolds, 84, was at her son Todd’s house in Beverly Hills Wednesday afternoon when someone from the home called 911, TMZ reported.
A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson told People Magazine that they responded to a “request for medical aid” at 1:02 p.m. and that they “transported one adult female patient in fair to serious condition to Cedars [Sinai Medical Center].”
Reynolds’ daughter, Carrie Fisher, died Tuesday at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack. Fisher was on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday when she went into cardiac arrest. She was removed from the flight and taken to a area hospital, where she later died.
Reynolds took to Facebook with the passing of her daughter saying, “Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop.”
Reynolds previously updated fans on Fisher’s health on Christmas day. She thanked fans for their thoughts and prayers.