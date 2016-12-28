Teen In Custody After FedEx Truck Stolen On South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday morning, after he and an accomplice allegedly stole a FedEx delivery truck at gunpoint in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, and crashed the truck a few miles away.
Police said a 46-year-old FedEx driver was making a delivery in the 7500 block of South Green Street, and was walking toward a home when two male suspects drove up in a car around 9:30 a.m. One of the suspects got out and threatened her with a handgun, prompting her to toss him the keys to the truck.
The suspect then stole the delivery truck and drove off. Police officers spotted the stolen truck near Marquette Road and Wentworth Avenue, where it crashed into a car in the intersection before continuing south on Wentworth, and crashing into a fence.
Police said the 15-year-old who was driving the truck was taken into custody, and transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.
Charges against the suspect were pending Wednesday afternoon.
“The safety and security of our team members is always our priority. We are grateful that no one was seriously injured in this incident, and we are working with the authorities in their investigation,” FedEx spokeswoman Sharon Young said.
Meantime, there were unconfirmed dispatch reports a second FedEx driver was robbed at gunpoint in the South Chicago neighborhood .