Click By Click, Families Benefit From Free Portrait Program

(CBS) – It’s a global effort to connect artists and families in need, and doing so — through a snapshot.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports how the program is working for some Chicagoans.

Among the beneficiaries is Jowanna Dampier, who was able to take a family portrait. Not for her, but for her brother-in-law. He is in prison.

“I miss him dearly,” Dampier says.

But there is a way the family’s image can visit. The program “Help-Portrait Chicago” allows loved ones who can’t afford the hundreds of dollars needed to take a professional holiday portrait.

The snapshots are converted to no-cost holiday cards. For volunteers, including hair and makeup specialists, it’s a chance to help families in crisis.

Daved Dolce has focused on hair for 13 years, but before that his focus was where he would get his next meal.

“I’ve definitely been homeless,” he says. “I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for other people helping me when I needed help.”

Organizers count more than 150 portrait sessions taken at Moody Church, but they lost count of the number of smiles.