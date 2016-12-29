DuPage County Teen, 15, Shot 4 Times While Visiting His Chicago Family

(CBS) – Michael Moss moved away from Chicago to DuPage County, to get away from the violence.
It found him here earlier this month, during a visit with his family.
The 15-year-old was shot four times, and is still in the intensive care unit.
“Chicago needs to stand up. What are all the politicians doing? The aldermen? The mayor? Everybody. Things like this don’t happen in DuPage County,” Moss’s legal guardian, Brenda Herron, told reporters Thursday.
The teen’s grandmother says he’s in stable condition.
He is an honor student at Glenbard East High School — and yet another example of an innocent person struck down by gun violence in Chicago.
A Go Fund Me page has been created.