Bears’ Leonard Floyd Doubtful, Pernell McPhee, Willie Young Questionable Vs. Vikings

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) Leonard Floyd’s rookie season may be over before Sunday’s season finale in Minnesota.

Bears coach John Fox told reporters at Halas Hall on Friday that Floyd, the team’s No. 9 pick in the 2016 draft, is doubtful to play against the Vikings. Floyd re-entered the concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion in Saturday’s loss to the Redskins.

Fox initially stated that he would not shut down Floyd, and the hope was that he could clear the protocol before Sunday’s game. He did not pass on Friday and Saturday’s test will determine his status for the game.

The Bears also practiced without outside linebackers Pernell McPhee (shoulder) and Willie Young (knee) on Friday. Both are listed as questionable to play.

With these three players out, the Bears’ outside linebackers in practice this week were Sam Acho, Christian Jones and practice squad player Josh Shirley. Their depth will be evaluated on Saturday as the team travels north to Minneapolis.

Deon Bush (ankle), Bryce Callahan (hamstring, knee), David Fales (right thumb), Cre’Von LeBlanc (knee), Bobby Massie (toe) and Tracy Porter (knee, shoulder) are also listed as questionable.

The Vikings ruled out running back Adrian Peterson for the game. He missed most of the season with a knee injury.

Fox also confirmed that the team does not intend to play Fales in Sunday’s game, which does not have any ramifications for playoff consequence. It will be Matt Barkley making his sixth NFL start.

Kickoff between the Bears and Vikings comes at noon on Sunday from the new U.S. Bank Stadium.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.