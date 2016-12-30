Chicago Preparing Security Measures For New Year’s Eve Festivities

CHICAGO (CBS) — City officials have been working to make sure everyone rings in the new year safely this weekend.
With parties planned all across the city, you can expect security to be tight on New Year’s Eve, especially at Navy Pier, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
Thousands of revelers were expected to pack Navy Pier on Saturday for New Year’s Eve; and security is top of mind, whether you plan to visit Winter Wonder Fest, take a Lake Michigan cruise, or just watch the midnight fireworks show.
Security officers with metal-detecting wands, uniformed and plain clothes police, and K-9 units will be all over the pier to make sure the New Year’s festivities go off without a hitch.
Chicago police were not being specific about their security plans for New Year’s Eve, but Navy Pier officials stressed extra security will be in place.
Security measures will include bag inspections, and strict enforcement of Navy Pier’s youth escort policy, which requires guests under the age of 18 to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian after 5 p.m.
The city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications reminded Chicago residents to remain attentive during holiday celebrations, and to report any unusual activity, stressing “If you see something, say something.”