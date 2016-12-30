Man Shot To Death On Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found shot to death Friday morning in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
The 64-year-old man was found with two gunshot wounds to the head at 9:20 a.m. in the 4200 block of South Keating, according to Chicago Police.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately confirm the death.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)