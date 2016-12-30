Report: Bulls Coach Fred Hoiberg On Hot Seat

(CBS) The Bulls missed the playoffs in Fred Hoiberg’s first season as head coach and stand at 16-16 entering Friday.

Because of this, the head coach is reportedly on the hot seat.

According to a report from ESPN’s Marc Stein, “the Bulls have been increasingly assessing the coaching fit,” something which he says sparked from the team’s December 13 collapse to Tom Thibodeau’s Timberwolves.

Hoiberg replaced Thibodeau as the Bulls’ head coach in 2015, that following five consecutive playoff appearances. The Bulls were 42-40 in Hoiberg’s first season and missed the playoffs. They have endured recent struggles, losing nine of 13 games before a pair of wins this week.

Hoiberg is in the second year of a a five-year, $25 million deal. According to Stein, that is considered the greatest security for Hoiberg.

Last Saturday, Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson spoke exclusively with 670 The Score, addressing Hoiberg’s work among many other topics.

“He’s grown,” Paxson said. “I’ve seen it more on the practice floor than anywhere, just a little bit of a comfort level there. His staff with Jim Boylen and the guys he has around him, they’ve been really good. But it’s a difficult job. They’ve got a lot to manage, a lot of things on their plate. I think any of these positions, whether you play or you coach, you’re always trying to get better and you’re always trying to grow. Obviously Fred, he’s going to continue to do that. We sit and we try to discuss issues with our team and everyone is a part of that process. We’re all trying to get better.”