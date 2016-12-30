Scores Of Protesters Greet Pence At GOP Fundraiser In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Vice president-elect Mike Pence was met by about 100 protesters Friday as he arrived for a Republican Party fundraising luncheon at the Chicago Club on Michigan Avenue.
Pence entered the club through a back entrance away from protesters who were kept back by Chicago police. The protesters – not a large number in comparison to recent protests at events for President-elect Donald Trump – chanted, carried signs, and occasionally heckled Republican donors who smiled and waved as they entered the club at the corner of Michigan and Van Buren.
John Beachem, coordinator of the ANSWER (Act Now to Stop War & End Racism) Coalition in Chicago, said the protesters need to build a mass movement “of all those who will struggle in the streets, in their workplaces, in their places of worship, in their schools, against this regime.”
Beachem said they need to protect women, Muslims, immigrants, people of color, the disabled, the LGBTQ community, workers, the environment, and more.
“The people are angry. The people are frustrated,” he said.
Betty Holcomb was blunt.
“No one who doesn’t have a vagina has any business talking about vaginas,”
Signs in the crowd read “Trump Unfit For Office,” “A Disaster For The Nation,” “A Tweeting Fool As President,” and “What A Joke.”
Protesters said they planned a “Festival of No” rally outside Trump Tower in Chicago on Saturday, as part of a series of protests at Trump properties on New Year’s Eve and the days leading up to the inauguration.